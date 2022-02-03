The annual Keene Ice and Snow Festival was left out in the cold for a year, but the beloved outdoor winter event returns to downtown Keene to dazzle visitors in all its frosty glory this weekend.
The 19th festival (the 18th was in February of 2020), organized by the Keene Downtown Group and a place to showcase the best work of ice carvers from the tri-state area, is this Saturday, February 5, along Keene’s Main Street and Central Square.
Completed sculptures, which will be placed on pedestals and lit from beneath, will be displayed along Main Street for judging. Competitors will win cash prizes for first, second and third place.
Sculptors-in-ice from around New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont work in different levels of the art form: Wayne Miller, of Walpole, was on the festival’s planning committee in its early years and has competed at the event for several of its 19 years; Dennis Hickey and Dave Soha operate their own ice sculpting company in Manchester. Several carvers are returning to Keene after competing here in past years.
Eric Knoll of Merrimack has placed three times in a row (2014-2016) in the World Ice Carving Championship in Fairbanks, Alaska.
He got his start working with ice while earning his culinary degree from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, R.I.
“There were ice carvings outside during family weekend,” he said. “The college taught a class in it.”
He took the class for four years, taught it and became president of an ice sculpting club while in college. After he graduated in 2012, he began working with chef mentors to learn more about the art.
His very first competition was at the Keene Ice and Snow Festival in 2009. He went on to live in and compete in New York City, Philadelphia, Colorado, Nantucket and in his home state of Pennsylvania, all the while learning new ice carving techniques.
These days, he does roughly 10 competitions a year, mostly during the winter months.
He primarily uses the Winkler method, which involves adhering a paper template for “sketching” the design using a chisel into the 300-pound block of ice (the standard size for competition is 40-by-20-by-10 inches). Once the connect-the-dots design is in the ice, an electric chainsaw is used to cut out the design as a two-dimensional relief before rounding corners, adding grooves, hollowing it out or creating whatever the artist’s vision for the piece.
“I try to teach myself to fine tune and do more chisel work,” he said. “I prefer hand sculpting over power tools.”
A newer technique is called fusing, which involves applying heat from a flat iron onto an aluminum slab, pressing the ice against the slab for a few seconds and removing it quickly to join pieces of an ice sculpture.
Ideal conditions for ice carving are temperatures in the teens and 20s. If it’s any colder, the pressure from a chainsaw could fracture the brittle ice.
“I’m inspired by being able to do something I’ve never done before or do something I’ve done before and tweak it to make it new,” said Knoll.
His most recent piece was for a competition in Concord: a seahorse on a coral reef. Another sculpture he created for the competition in Keene was an owl—he showed his skills for adapting by incorporating the sheet of ice that had naturally formed on the ground beneath.
“I cleared the ice and put the sculpture on it, then I (blow) torched it and incorporated it so it looked like a pond the owl was sitting on top of,” he said.
He also once created a giant throne from 2,000 pounds of ice, a feat of engineering.
“It was stacked high enough and was properly safe and secure so you could sit on it,” he said.
For those interested in ice carving, he offers some advice.
“You have to be invested and inspired,” he said. “Check out local (ice) festivals, watch carvers.”
In addition to ice carvings, which will be illuminated to glow in the evening, visitors can enjoy free samples of signature cocoa at stations set up at nearly a dozen downtown businesses; make-your-own-s’mores campfire pits; sugar-on-snow station; Find the Yeti scavenger hunt; train rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., King Winter strolling circus arts from 1 to 4 p.m.; face painting; roaming characters including Princess Elsa and Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen,” Mr. and Mrs. Clause and polar bear; a snow tubing slide; snow sculpting competition and sales and special events at more than 14 participating stores.
The 19th annual Keene Ice & Snow Festival is this Saturday, February 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Keene. Competition begins after the United Church of Christ bell rings at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.