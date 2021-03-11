Keene Group Calls on Luck o’ the Irish

The past year has been a time of great uncertainty for local businesses. But the time has come to see some gold at the end of the rainbow for owners and patrons alike.
Second Saturday is happening in downtown Keene on March 13, a time for shoppers and diners to experience in person (with pandemic precautionary measures) what they have been missing these past several months. The event, hosted by the Keene Downtown Group, will feature a “Luck O’ The Irish” theme, which some shop owners are following.
Brandie Wells, owner of Soul and Shadow Emporium (35 Main St. and 43 Main St.), is one celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day holiday at her stores this weekend. Her two businesses complement each other… While she describes Soul Emporium as the place that offers “high-vibration goods” meant to uplift, Shadow Emporium is a mysterious metaphysical “curiosity shoppe.”
Both stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Second Saturday, and visitors will receive a free bottle of Irish moss essential oil while supplies last. Soul Emporium will offer 17 percent off all merchandise for the day and from noon to 4 p.m. at Shadow Emporium will feature an Irish flutist. During the same time slot, a tarot reader will be offering mini and regular sessions for a fee.
Ted McGreer, owner of Ted’s Shoe and Sport at 115 Main St., will also offer free merchandise: a pair of “Ted’s Wicked Cool Socks” with every shoe purchase. For an extra $25, customers can purchase a pair of festive “Big Leprechaun Energy” polarized glasses from Goodr.
Be sure to take a snack break at Life Is Sweet (32 Central Square) and sample the sweet shop’s collection of Girl Scout cookie-themed cupcakes. The business has partnered with a local troop to host this pop-up sale featuring familiar flavors such as Tagalongs, Samoa and mint cookie along with cocoa bombs and specialty shakes.
If you are shopping for a gift, you may want to stop at Mon Amie Fine Jewelry at 87 Main St. The store will offer a special discount on a line of handmade bracelets by S. Design Jewelry, some with an Irish theme. Sales will also be happening on the store’s second floor, which houses Mon Amie Giftables; among the brands carried are Meadowbrooke Gourds (previously carried by Creative Encounters), Kringle Candle, Salmon Falls Pottery and The Willow Tree Collection.
Art lovers and home decor shoppers will want to stop into The New Leaf Gallery at 31 Central Square, Suite 10 (second floor), which features a collection of original, handmade, limited-edition prints produced by a roster of master printmakers. Techniques include mokuhanga color woodblock, linocut, woodcut, silkscreen, etching and wood engraving. Director Taryn Fisher will greet mask-wearing visitors between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The gallery’s virtual exhibition (at newleafgallery.com), “Making an Impression,” and complementary window display at Green Energy Options, 37 Roxbury St., will be up through May 29.
You can stop for dinner at Yahso Jamaican Grille on Central Square, which will be offering specials on sweet plantains and Jamaican empanadas while you take in the sounds (from 4 to 7:30 p.m.) of Sista Dee, steel pan player and vocalist. Sista Dee, from the island of Trinidad, has performed for more than 20 years, toured the world and is a six-time international steel pan champion. She is a premier steel drum soloist for Holland America cruise lines and plays authentic calypso, soca, reggae and Latin music.
In addition to these specials and live music, business will be hosting meet-and-greets with owners, demonstrations and other events.
For more information about Second Saturday, visit the Keene Downtown Group on Facebook (facebook.com/Keenedowntown).