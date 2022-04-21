Keene Chorale Spring Concert

Dett (1882-1943), a noted Black Canadian-American composer, used spirituals and gospel songs as his inspiration for this work which tells of the exodus of the Israelites from Egypt. The Chorale will be joined by the New England Repertory Orchestra, the Clark University Chamber Choir. Nationally recognized African-American soloists Maria Clark, soprano; Crystal Charles, mezzo-soprano; Albert Lee, tenor; and Richard Lindsey, baritone, will also be featured.
The oratorio is scored for a full orchestra that creates a theatrical backdrop for the spiritual songs and melodies used.
The performance of “The Ordering of Moses” is funded in part by a 2021 Alfred Nash Patterson grant from Choral Arts New England as the Saxton Family grant for 2021, as well as grants from The NH Charitable Foundation’s Putnam Foundation, and The Frederick Smyth Institute of Music.
Manson said the piece had been on his mind to perform for a few years.
“Considering what’s going on in the world right now, what we’re talking about culturally and about race in this country and telling diverse stories, I thought it was time to bump this one up a couple years,” said Manson. “Aside from social context, (the piece) has undertones of moving from slavery to freedom. No matter our background, we are coming out of a period of isolation and deep uncertainty looking into whatever normal will be hopefully.”
Manson first heard of Dett’s work nearly 20 years ago.
Many little-known and rarely performed works, he explained, are excluded from the canon not only because they were written by Black composers but because there are issues with the score.
With the Dett piece, the vocal score is printed legibly but the orchestral parts look hand-written.
“Sometimes you can’t tell what note is what,” he said. “We need a rehearsal just to figure out those differences in scores.”
There are organizations, such as the African-American Art Song Alliance, that find these differences and create new editions that are simpler to read and interpret.
Dett’s piece was written in 1937, Manson explained, in a time when film scores were coming to be.
“It’s very cinematic,” he said.
Dett’s score is also what Manson described as “fiendishly difficult” technically.
“The stars had to align in the right way to perform this piece,” he said.
Luckily, a fringe benefit of COVID is that colleagues and friends he could not see in person because he would have had to travel, he was now able to connect with online and invite them to perform solos.
“It was meant to be,” he said.
Manson is particularly proud of his students at Clark University for their involvement in this piece and of the Keene Chorale itself.
“It’s the reason we do symphonic choral music, period,” he said, “and it’s a credit to our community in Keene that we could get a sound that is not necessarily from what our background is without feeling we are co-opting or appropriating it at the same time trying to do it justice and still feel like it’s something that’s authentic to us as people. And rehearsal offers us a chance to be fully who we are and at the same time give ourselves over to understanding someone else’s point of view and embody it in a way that honors them. It’s such a valuable practice. It can inform how we live.”
The Keene Chorale will present Nathaniel Dett’s “The Ordering of Moses” with the NERO Orchestra and students from Clark University on Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at the Keene High School Auditorium. Tickets are $10-$25 and are available online at Brown Paper Tickets, at the Toadstool Bookshop at 12 Emerald Street in Keene, from Chorale members, and at the door. For group rates and more information, call Betty Forrest at 603-357-1534. Audience members should come prepared with a face mask and valid proof of vaccination