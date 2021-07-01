July 4th Watermelon with a Dollop of… Mustard?

When you plan a July 4th barbecue, chances are there’s a family-sized amount of hamburgers and hot dogs slathered with ketchup and mustard on the menu. Potato and pasta salads may be your go-to sides with a fat, juicy watermelon sitting ready to slice up for dessert.
But who knew that your watermelon could benefit from a topping of mustard? Thanks to a TikTok viral sensation, watermelon served with mustard is a new, hot foodie trend. Anyone feeling intrigued or is your stomach immediately repulsed?
My brave son and I were up for surrendering to our curiosity and took on the challenge. We sliced our dripping watermelon on a hot weekend morning and tentatively drizzled it with yellow mustard. Locking eyes, we counted down and took simultaneous bites.
The verdict? We didn’t hate it! In fact, it was surprisingly satisfying.
And here’s why: The base of mustard is vinegar, and the sweetness of the watermelon delightfully complemented the tang of the mustard. It was a tastebud-tingling combo of sweet and sour, like the perfect pairing of opposites. Do you enjoy Sour Patch Kids? Then this trend is for you.
Honestly, who would have thought watermelon could be improved by a basic condiment like mustard? So, when you pull up to the buffet table on July 4 and are beckoned by the colors red and yellow, give it a shot. You may just be as surprised as we were at the tasty result.
Granted, it won’t be for everyone and if you’re leaning toward the more traditional fourth fare, I have another favorite watermelon recipe to share -- one that relies more on sweet and salty flavors than sweet and sour: Watermelon Feta Salad.
With only four ingredients, this side is super-simple and a real winner on a hot day. It’s a fantastic idea to chill the watermelon before cutting it up or chill the entire salad before serving for even tastier results. Cold watermelon is such a treat on a sweltering day!
And if you like icy-cold watermelon, I have included a second easy-peasy recipe here for watermelon granita that’s the perfect use for all of that leftover barbecue watermelon that you just don’t have room to store long-term in the fridge. Granita is an Italian-style flavored ice and it’s a true summertime treat for all ages.
If your watermelon is very sweet, you can probably make it without adding any sugar at all and it will still be delightful. (Maybe try it with some mustard?)
Happy Independence Day!