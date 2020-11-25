When you’re checking off this year’s holiday gift list, make sure you don’t forget your furry family members! They love celebrations as much as their humans do.
From things dogs and cats love such as toys and treats to unique gifts for animal lovers, you may want to take a trip to The Cheshire Horse in Swanzey.
The store carries a large selection of pet food and supplies in addition to horse and farm supplies. The store also contains a large gift section featuring animal-themed items from jigsaw puzzles and stationery to jewelry and mugs. You may also order from the store’s website (cheshirehorse.com) or choose the curbside delivery service.
Buyer Morgan Monty listed her holiday picks:
Dharma Dog Karma Kat has a new line of holiday-themed cat toys made from a blend of Himalayan and New Zealand wools rich in lanolin, which naturally attracts pets and is good for their health. Lanolin conditions paws and helps to keep fur healthy and shiny; the rough edges of the wool fibers help clean plaque off your cat’s teeth, keeps claws clean and the scent reminds your pet of their mother. The environmentally safe, non-toxic toys were handcrafted by women artisans, and your purchase supports them and their families with a fair living wage and a secure working environment. In addition to cute designs such as candy canes, the company makes garlands for a cat tree or windowsill.
The Worthy Dog creates a durable dog toy (in the shape of a bone) for the rough chewer. Chomp-resistant with strongly stitched seams, this non-toxic and machine-washable toy contains multiple squeakers to keep your pet engaged. The Worthy Dog bone, made by U.S. manufacturers, is available in small and large sizes and countless fabric designs.
Of course, cold temperatures require suitable pet gear, and the store’s selection is unmatched.
Shires Equestrian, known for horse gear, has a line of dog outerwear called Digby & Fox. The store carries several varieties, including soft shell and fleece jackets, to keep your pet warm and dry in any kind of weather.
“We have options for someone who doesn’t need a thick waterproof coat,” Monty said.
Here in New England, cold and wet-weather foot gear is a must for your pooch. The store carries a large selection of dog booties. Monty recommends RC Pets version, which has soft fleece padding, a ribbed cuff to add ease around the dew claw, Velcro straps for secure fitting and a soft sole. It’s designed to protect your dog’s paws from elements such as snow, salt, heat, dirt and slippery floors.
The Yeti name is synonymous with insulated mugs and storage containers, but the company also makes dog bowls. The Yeti Boomer dog bowl is built to resist dents, drops, scratches and bites — plus it’s BPA-free and equipped with a non-slip ring so it stays put. You can also design a custom dog bowl for an extra-special gift.
It wouldn’t be the holidays for your fur babies without treats, and Monty has a couple of suggestions to make the season memorable…
Colorado Hemp Honey, a company that makes a product which contains human-grade CBD hemp oil (touted for its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties) came out with a line of bone broth food toppers (with 600 milligrams of full-spectrum hemp extract) in such varieties as chicken with elderberry (an antioxidant) and green tea that are shelf-stable and come in pump bottles made from recyclable materials.
“You just put a squirt on their food,” Monty said.
Another holiday treat and food topper is Primal’s frozen goat milk in festive flavors such as cranberry, blueberry and pumpkin.
“You can serve it as a treat in their bowl or freeze it into ice cubes,” Monty said, noting the 32-ounce resealable bottle needs to be defrosted for a day prior to serving and it can last 10 days after thawing (one year frozen). All flavors are nutrient-rich hydration options: the organic pumpkin (also with ginger), for instance, provides fiber and supports digestion. Manufactured in the U.S., it also does not contain any corn, grain, gluten or synthetic vitamins.
For the animal lover whose pet has everything, a nice piece of artwork capturing their pet’s likeness is always a hit for the holidays.
Keene folk artist Tim Campbell creates a 4-inch tempered, beveled glass holiday ornament with a gold wire hanger, available as a custom gift with your pet’s likeness. He can also create an acrylic-on-board framed painting or a digital pet portrait, and he can recreate the image on pillows, cards, puzzles, tote bags and other gift items. Shipping is free. Visit etsy.com/shop/TimCampbellArt for more information.