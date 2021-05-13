John Johnson: Growing Satisfaction

April showers certainly brought May flowers over to John Johnson’s family-owned Johnson Greenhouse. Located in Westminster, VT, this plant haven has proven to withstand (if not thrive in) a global pandemic of epic proportions. In fact, Johnson said, it’s been hard to keep up with the demand within the last year and a half.
Like many others before him, Johnson has been playing around in the dirt since he was a child. The only difference between him and most of us is that Johnson has always had a green thumb when it came to tending to shrubberies.
“I’ve always had an interest in plants,” Johnson said. “Even as a little kid. I started out with a little 8x10 greenhouse back in those days,” he laughed.
Johnson learned by trade in addition to trial and error, taking a horticulture class back in high school and falling in love with the care and keeping of florae. Back in the ‘80s, he worked over in Walpole at a place that was once called the Wooded Florist, where he learned a lot of what he knows today. After that, Johnson explained how he had tried to work a part time job outside of the plant realm in addition to tending to some of his personal greenhouses, but the horticulture life quickly took over. It was then when Johnson decided to take the leap and switch to full-time Greenhouse Connoisseur; he hasn’t looked back since.
“It was the best move I’ve ever made,” Johnson said.
Johnson Greenhouse has been open for the better part of 25 years now, which even came as a surprise to Johnson as he was saying it. A family-owned business, Johnson has been the man behind the curtain as of late, saying that he does all the behind the scenes work himself. Besides perennials, Johnson grows about 90% of his products, either at Johnson Greenhouse or in any of his five personal greenhouses at home, located down the road from the shop.
Johnson Greenhouse has pretty much anything and everything under the sun for a typical New Englander’s garden – perennials, vegetable plants, herbs, pansies, mums, asters, hibiscus, planters, six-inch plant variety combinations, and more. He opened back up at the end of this past holiday season with locally sourced Christmas trees, ornate wreaths, and fresh greens for sale, as well. Johnson serves quality plants at reasonable prices, and that seems to be the reason his customer base has been so loyal and accommodating to him – especially within this last year or so.
In fact, as far as COVID is concerned, Johnson has had one of the best years in his own greenhouse history. The demand (especially this past weekend) was exceptionally higher than years’ past. Johnson credits the extra indulgence to everyone being stuck at home with plenty to fix up around the house. With all the extra free time on their hands, why not spruce up the yard, or buckle down on that garden that you’ve been meaning to start but haven’t had the time to, due of the demands of life?
“This year was my best Mother’s Day to date,” Johnson exclaimed. “I think this year might be even better than last year, which is just crazy.”
Throughout the strange and chaotic times, it is always nice to bear witness to some brighter news - like a small business thriving instead of dwindling under intense economic stress and uncertainties. It is clear that Johnson’s passion for planting has helped his greenhouse get to where it is today.
“It’s simple – I enjoy what I do.”