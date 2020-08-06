Jewelry Making 101

Whether it’s a funky bracelet you’re after, a fun necklace or sparkly earrings, the possibilities for making your own jewelry are endless.
First things first… what kind of jewelry are you looking to create? In addition to deciding on bracelets, necklaces, etc., it’s important to figure out what types of materials you’d like to use to create it — beads, metal-stamped charms, glass, clay, leather, etc. Craft stores have all varieties of those materials and supplies. A basic knowledge of those materials and other elements used for the jewelry is helpful.
Some basic supplies include:
- Beading cord or thread
- Memory wire
- Big-eye beading needle
- Ear wires
- Clasps
- Headpins and eye pins
- Crimp beads
- Ruler or tape measure
- Strong adhesive
- Understanding and ultimately mastering the tools to create jewelry will be crucial. Such tools that every jewelry maker should have…
- Wire cutters. Best for cutting headpins, eye pins and stringing wire.
- Round-nose pliers. These help in creating simple loops and other round wire elements.
- Chain-nose pliers. With these, grip jewelry wire without leaving marks or ridges.
- Crimp pliers. These allow you to round and flatten a crimp bead onto a wire.
- Flat-nose pliers. They make it easier to grip wire and similar materials.
- Bead stoppers. These keep beads in place as you create.
According to “Jewelry Making and Beading for Dummies (2nd Edition),” sizes and lengths of the different types of jewelry you’re making is good to know when venturing out for supplies. On average, a typical necklace length on a woman is anywhere from 17 inches to 35+; for kids this is typically 12 to 14 inches. Bracelets typically run anywhere from 5 to 11 inches, depending, of course, on the wrist.
Now it’s time to choose your beading and other ornate materials. Beads are popular and come in all sorts of colors, shapes and sizes. Faux stones that look like garnet, amethyst and moonstone offer a unique look. Charms are great options, too, allowing the creator some personal expression.
Craft stores including Joann Fabrics are a jewelry maker’s friend, whether a novice or expert. The store, which you can find locally in Keene, offers classes and also instructional information on its website for projects such as stacked bracelets, marbled polymer clay jewelry or a stamped charm necklace. Joann’s also has jewelry making kits that contain “everything you need to start designing and making elegant handmade jewelry” — beads, earring findings, pliers and other tools, cord, wire, an illustrated instruction book and more.
Classes and tutorial videos are also available online.
Now go ahead and start creating!