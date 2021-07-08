This spring, when Gavin Key saw a light at the end of the tunnel with the number of COVID vaccinations rapidly increasing, he decided to plan a comeback concert for his band, Kendall Row.
“We had played only one show (since the pandemic started) last August,” said Key, the band’s guitarist/lead vocalist of their gig at Yahso Jamaican Grille in Keene.
He settled on Robin Hood Park as a venue and planned the concert as a celebration of the return to live music in Keene, and things snowballed from there.
His concept grew into Jamfest 2021, a music festival featuring performances by seven bands this Saturday, July 10, at the park.
“Since we started rehearsals (for Jamfest), we surprised ourselves that without practicing together during the pandemic we sound the best we’ve ever sounded,” said Key. Kendall Row will perform new material and last weekend released a second solo album – written and recorded during the pandemic.
Formed in Keene in the fall of 2018, Kendall Row also features Sam Howard on guitar and vocals, Alex Rodier on bass, and Jack Howard on drums. The band plays a mix of Grateful Dead covers as well as original material and has played at a few local venues, also including the Central Square gazebo and Branch & Blade Brewing—Jamfest marks the second time the band has performed at the park.
Key, a filmmaker, Keene State College student and MoCo Arts CAKE summer camp counselor, also writes and produces his own solo music—his second album, “Every Night and Day,” was released in May.
Both Key and Howard will perform their own original music as part of the show.
Members of local band, Omoo Omoo, expressed interest in playing with Kendall Row. A trio (Danny Kamps on guitar, Jeff Kolter on bass and Dave Painchaud on drums) fuse psychedelic and progressive rock with elements of jazz. The instrumental group began as a solo project that has since been reimagined and has performed for the past six years as a full band. They have taken their theatrical live performances to venues along the east coast and gained notoriety across the globe.
That connection helped Key realize he could invite more bands to participate and turn the concert into a festival.
He started with those he knew, including Hot Donnah, a Keene-based grunge rock band that plays a mix of originals and cover tunes.
He then reached out to the members of the Brattleboro indie pop-rock band, Moxie, past winners of the Windham’s Got Talent competition.
“I thought it would be a long shot,” he said, that they would accept the Jamfest gig, but they did.
Described as effervescent, soulful and danceable, Moxie—made up of members in their teens—consists of David Cohen on bass, Leander Holzapfel on lead guitar, Daniel Snyder on percussion, and vocalist Rei Kimura. They have already released an album, “The Fall LP,” and performed at many regional venues including the Green River Music Festival, the Brattleboro Youth Rock Festival, The Stone Church, Latchis Theater and the Northampton Music Center.
“All the bands (at Jamfest) play very different styles,” said Key.
An audio engineer will record Jamfest and Key will be in charge of the camera operation—his goal is to create a concert film.
What Key thinks will be interesting to see is what he believes will be the high caliber of music performed at the festival.
“A lot of these bands have improved a lot. I think that’s because of the pandemic. All these musicians have had so much free time to just practice and practice and practice.”
Jamfest 2021, a free music festival, happens this Saturday, July 10, from 1 to 9 p.m. at Robin Hood Park, Robin Hood Lane, Keene. For more information, including how to make a donation, visit the Facebook event page (Jamfest 2021).