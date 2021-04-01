Jack of All Trades

She has spent her career as a vocational and career counselor, interior designer and restaurant owner — now, Cheryl Bencivenga is taking some time to pursue another life-long passion.
Bencivenga, of Walpole, most recently owned and operated Nicola’s Trattoria in Keene alongside her husband, Nicola, until they sold the business three years ago. Although on hiatus during the pandemic, she plans to return to working with clients in her interior design business: Bencivenga Design.
In fact, it was her interior design work that complimented the acrylic painting she was learning over the past three years nicely.
“My love and use of color have been expanded and utilized through my 30-plus years in the world of interior design and love of art history,” she wrote in her artist statement for her upcoming show, “Magical Wonders,” opening next Tuesday, April 6, at The Restaurant at Burdick’s. “Using various subtleties with textures, shapes, fabrics and furnishings has now become an integral part of my paintings.”
A resident of the Monadnock Region for 45 years, she describes herself as a “true New Englander with deep familial Italian roots.” She learned the interior design business from her family, who operated Avon Interiors and Design in Connecticut.
Bencivenga, who has a bachelor’s in psychology and art history from Keene State College, met her husband in Rome, while on a trip with Professor Henry Freedman’s art history class. Her husband had joined the group as a translator.
Her time spent in that country inspired the paintings for her recent show, “Visions of Italy,” a series of landscapes including coastal scenes and countryside depictions. After taking a class with Angela Amato through Keene Community Education, Bencivenga began to pursue painting wholeheartedly, she said, in the last year and a half.
“It kept me sane and made me happy [during the pandemic],” she said. Her Impressionistic style, which shows the viewer her brush strokes, is a reflection of that joy. “I use brighter colors — my work is very cheerful. It makes people wonder. It’s a little bit magical.”
While she does create some larger works at her home studio (2-by-3-feet in size), the majority of her pieces are 11-by-14 or 16-by-20-inches. Her subjects include seascapes, marshlands and figurative women along the beach. Her muse is the southern coast of Maine in York Harbor and Ogunquit, where she has traveled for many years.
She has entered a few pieces in the Marginal Way Preservation Fund’s annual competition. If selected, her work will be auctioned at a gala and juried show in June at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art.
Much of this body of work will be in the show at Burdick’s, which will feature Bencivenga’s framed acrylics on canvas.
Above all, she has been enjoying her art exploration, experimenting with mixing colors and, as she described, “wasting too much paint.”
“My family asked where this is all coming from,” she said. “I really don’t have a clue, but it feels good. I was given a gift I never had before in this medium. I’m going to keep painting until I can’t do it anymore. I’m very honored.”
Bencivenga’s show, “Magical Wonder,” will be on display at The Restaurant at Burdick’s in Walpole’s town center from April 6 through May 31. Burdick’s is open for lunch and dinner (indoor and outdoor dining) Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and for Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All work is for sale unless otherwise noted. For more information, email bencivengadesign@gmail.com.