Ivar’s Story

Entering my 75th year, it seems time to share some of my experiences. I was delivered in January, 1937 by H.F. Nichols and Sons (Peterborough, New Hampshire), to Ivar Ingelstrom, a local painting contractor. I was immediately fitted with wooden racks to carry ladders and staging equipment. After numerous replacements, these racks still perform.
Through the war years, I received a “commercial” gasoline sticker (still affixed) because of my work related to plant maintenance and other activities required to keep the home front operating. In spare time I helped deliver Victory Garden produce.
Of course, after World War II, I was really busy. Much work that had been postponed needed attention. One day, the strain was too much and my engine failed, probably encouraged by my own postponed, even faulty, maintenance. But with the Ford plan of a replacement engine, I was quickly back to work, with a remanufactured Red 59AB, and it’s still with me today.
Fortunately, I had been joined by a 1939 wagon helping to transport materials and labor. Sadly, Woodie did not stay with me too long and was replaced by a brand X vehicle.
Moving on, I became involved with farm work and eventually was replaced in the painting trade by a 1950 F-1 pickup. Soon, my main job became school transportation for my next owner/operator and current provider, Master Carl. After high school I even went to college. Please note that some winter trips in the New Hampshire cold were a little uncomfortable for master Carl and I was replaced by a 1949 Custom 4D. radio, heater, lights, brakes! What ecstasy – for Carl!
The following years were pretty lazy times, doing chores and odd jobs around the farm. I, of course, followed Carl around as he pursued various employment, enjoying a number of years in the upstate New York and Adirondack area. I was always readily available for the proverbial dump run (I even got to go camping) and the occasional old car show. I also participated in many parades and was a staple in the Essex, New York’s Fourth of July celebration for many years. It always made me proud. Northern winters are not kind to vehicles, so I eventually required some body work and a repaint of my Vineyard Green. But, I proudly retain my 75-year undercoating of grease and grime. However, not everyone thinks this is a great accomplishment.
For my later years, I am back on the farm, hauling an occasional hay bale, load of fire wood and even Carl’s great grandchildren. I even get an occasional chance to strap on a ladder! My general well-being is okay and I can provide a local drive and entertainment for the neighborhood. I avoid distance and highway driving, for safety reasons, as I enjoy no updates or add-ons.
Clearly, I have a perpetual outlook even though I will eventually have a new caretaker. However, being with one family and just two main operators makes me feel good and I know I have earned my “keep.”
Thanks for letting me share my story and best wishes not only to the 75s, but V-8ers all over.
Ivar’s Story Epilogue
10 Years Later… Having the good fortune to roll on for another 10 years of activity, I have more to share. A little of the downside… vision problems curtailed my use and care. I was parked a lot. A new life for everyone came into view. We left the farm but my caretakers condo did not have room for me. I ended up in shed storage that was dusty, damp and cold!
An admiring friend came to my rescue. Hunt offered care and a comfortable space plus a chance to be out in public and meet old and new friends. Of course this was through the pandemic time so everything was sporadic. Not to complain about my life, but I now received attention I had missed for a long time. Long overdue cleaning and polishing, a tune-up, transmission rebuild, brake adjustment (well cared-for mechanical brakes are quite effective) and seat belts?! In addition to local shows, I went to another class reunion. A very pleasant number, the 70th! At the risk of bragging (I’ve done it before) there could be updates down the road for many years, dare I say eons.
Ivar