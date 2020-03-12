‘Italian American Reconciliation’ Weaves Tales of Love, Family

What better way to celebrate an anniversary than with a love story?
That’s exactly what The Edge Ensemble Theater Company will do this month to honor three decades of professional local theater. The ensemble will be offering seven performances of John Patrick Shanley’s “Italian American Reconciliation” at Heberton Hall.
The Keene-based Edge Ensemble, founded in 1989, has been producing “vital, life-enhancing works of the theater,” namely plays, staged readings, educational events and workshops.
Kim Dupuis founded the company with actor/director/producer/playwright Scot Tolman. Their initial goal was to produce at least one annual show, but the group wound up producing more sporadically. Dupuis and Tolman worked as artistic directors until 2008, when Dupuis assumed that role herself and the ensemble moved into Heberton Hall as its performance space. The following year, the company began producing three annual shows and now continues to seek a permanent home.
The Shanley play opens the 2020 season and marks the second full-scale production since the company moved back to its home, which had been under renovation for the past three years.
Directed by Dupuis, “Italian American Reconciliation” is a humor-filled, poignant exploration of male/female relationships and friendships within the culture of New York City’s Little Italy – the play’s subtitle is “A Folk Tale of Little Italy.” It first opened in Los Angeles in 1987 and was subsequently produced at the Manhattan Theatre Club in 1988.
Shanley, whose play, “Doubt: A Parable,” won a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play (Edge Ensemble produced this show last March), also won an Academy Award for his screenplay of the 1987 film, “Moonstruck.”
Edge Ensemble’s “Italian American Reconciliation” tells the story of best friends Aldo (played by Damien Licata) and Huey (Mark DiPietro), as Huey tries to win back his ex-wife Janice (Charlotte Traas) and Aldo confronts his lifelong fear of marriage. Complicating matters for Huey: his girlfriend, Teresa (Grace Marie Mangino Johnson), while Teresa’s widowed and jaded Aunt May (Cynthia Rodier) watches.
This marks the second time Dupuis, who also teaches classes regularly at her studio, The Actor’s Edge, has produced the play, having done so with Edge Ensemble a few years ago when she lived in Atlanta, Ga. She thought it was a perfect fit to produce with the ensemble in Keene because several members are of Italian heritage.
“[Shanley] is a wonderful storyteller. This play is whimsical and romantic,” Dupuis said. “It was a joy to cast the show using ensemble members who are Italian. They all have that nature of wanting to be able to explore the storyline.”
In DiPietro developing his character, Huey, Dupuis said he came to love playing him more and more in rehearsals.
“He’s interesting and has inner conflict. It’s so intoxicating and compelling,” she said of the character. “He’s striving for the love he wants to have in his life, and in turn, you fall in love with him.”
Licata, she added, did the same for his character of Aldo.
“He has a really good ear for dialects,” Dupuis said. “That’s how he fell in love with Aldo. Speaking his words, finding his rhythm. It was such a hook into who this guy really is.”
Music – specifically opera – is another character in Shanley’s play, as it was in “Moonstruck,” to move the story forward.
“[Shanley] does it even more beautifully in this show,” Dupuis said. “He does it in a way we don’t often do in theater.”
Edge Ensemble’s “Italian American Reconciliation” will open this Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. Other performances are Thursday, March 19; Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, all at 7:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. matinee performances on Sunday, March 15, and Sunday, March 22.
The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company will appropriately serve a three-course Italian feast to complement this Italian love story for the Saturday, March 14 performance only, at 6 p.m. Dinner includes a choice of soup and entrée, plus salad, appetizers and dessert – all donated by local restaurants. Advance purchase of dinner theatre tickets is required. The price is $60 per person. It marks the company’s return to its annual dinner theater fundraising event, having discontinued it for three years because of the Heberton Hall renovations.
Tickets range from $12 to $15. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (603) 352-5657, email TheEdgeEnsemble@aol.com, or visit EdgeEnsemble.org or facebook.com/TheEdgeEnsembleTheatreCompany.