I love a good farmstand. And I really love a really good farmstand.
The farmstand at Wild Carrot Farm and Fair Winds Farm in Brattleboro is a really good one. I recently drove past it early on a Saturday morning when I was on my way to an estate sale and just knew I’d have to stop on my way back home.
First, a little background: Wild Carrot Farm and Fair Winds Farm share farming space on Upper Dummerston Road in Brattleboro, just past the Brattleboro Country Club. Wild Carrot Farm is small, diversified, and horse-powered, raising more than 220 varieties of vegetables, flowers, and mushrooms, according to its website. In addition, it raises pigs, poultry, and draft horses.
The farm offers community-supported agriculture (CSA) shares to customers and although the farm is not certified organic, it grows its vegetables using strict organic standards. Wild Carrot farmers Caitlin Burlett and Jesse Kayan are on a mission to create a positive impact in the ecosystem, while also paying employees a fair wage and keeping their local fresh food accessible to the entire community.
The farm uses draft horses to plow its fields to eliminate the byproducts that can often come from farm equipment and does not use any kind of pesticides on its crops, making them entirely chemical-free. Pick-your-own berries and flowers are also available seasonally.
Wild Carrot Farm has a lifetime lease on the property, which belongs to Earth Bridge Community Land Trust Inc. and is shared with other farmers.
Fair Winds Farm is also on this property and is similarly diversified, as well as horse-powered by Suffolk Punch horses. Longtime farmers Jay and Janet Bailey have been at this location for more than four decades and produce vegetables and eggs. They enjoy sharing their experiences with horse-powered farming and teach draft horse workshops, as well as offering rebuilt horse-drawn mowers and hay/sleigh rides.
After learning that their almost 200-year-old farmhouse was no longer livable for Caitlin due to mold issues that were greatly exacerbating her Lyme disease symptoms, the family began planning and fundraising to build a new home on the property. Its GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/f/build-safe-housing-for-wild-carrot-farmers) tells this story and has since raised more than $60,000 thanks to the generous support of the community.
Their home construction plans had made it through the first stage of approval by January 2022. At that time, the farmers had already taken steps to address and remediate the mold issues in the farmhouse and planned to convert it into an affordable on-site rental property for farm employees, per a contract with the Vermont Conservation Board.
But back to this great farmstand... The self-serve farmstand is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and stocks an amazing number of goodies. Eggs, vegetables, flowers, chicken, pork, beef, fish, honey, jam, maple syrup, cookies, chocolates, caramels, cheese, bread, gelato, and coffee are just a handful of the products you’ll find here, most from Windham County, or adjacent counties in Vermont (except the fish, of course).
On this day, the fridges, freezers, and shelves were fully stocked with anything one could possibly need or want to cook a satisfying local meal. I snagged a few cookies and some eggs, as well as a few ears of corn from nearby Harlow’s Farm and was eyeing the juicy Warner Farm peaches, but knew I still had several at home that needed to be eaten first.
Visitors to the farmstand are greeted by its friendly mascot and farm dog Obie, a border collie who seems to always want to play fetch. He was carrying around a corn husk on the day I was there, bringing it to each and every visitor in the hopes of starting up a game.
Another joyful aspect of this farmstand is its Little Free Library, a place on the porch to exchange books with others. Community-supported reading material for all who visit the farm is just a bonus.
To continue to promote health and safety, the farmstand allows only one customer/family inside at a time and requires masks for all who enter. There is also a small sink available on the porch for washing one’s hands before entering the building to further ensure food safety.
If you happen to be in the area, stop by and pick up a few things to support your local farmers and food producers. They truly do care and strive to provide the highest quality of nutritious food for all. Give Obie a pet for me while you’re there.
Wild Carrot Farm and Fair Winds Farm are at 511 Upper Dummerston Road in Brattleboro. For more information about Wild Carrot Farm and Fair Winds Farm, follow the farms on their Facebook pages, or visit wildcarrotfarm.net or fairwindsfarm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.