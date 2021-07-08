Whittaker’s Homestead and Greenhouses

Last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed like everyone was starting a new hobby, from cross stitch to yoga to watercolor painting.
Many gravitated toward developing a green thumb through caring for houseplants or cultivating a garden. And in the Monadnock Region, Whittaker Homestead and Greenhouses stood ready to fill Granite Staters’ planting needs. In fact, co-owner Lizz Whittaker said demand last year actually outpaced supply, prompting the farm to expand its capacity and inventory this year.
“We were very busy with everyone home,” she says. “But this year, our sales are back to our 2019 numbers, so we have a lot of product left over.”
So if you’re in the market for flowers, herb starts, vegetable plants or even just a new succulent, now might be the perfect time for a visit to the Alstead farmstand or its booth at The Farmers Market of Keene.
Whittaker and her husband, Zack, purchased the farm — formerly Breshears Farmstand and Greenhouse — about seven years ago and have been running and expanding the business ever since.
Zack Whittaker brings to the operation several years of experience working in horticulture, as well as a degree from the Thomas School of Agriculture at the University of New Hampshire, while Lizz Whittaker uses her small business and marketing background to promote the farm as its greenhouse manager. In 2019, she rolled out an online pre-ordering system so that customers could buy their plants in advance and then swing by to pick them up — which certainly came in handy during the health crisis. And customers can now pre-order to pick up at the farmers market, as well.
Whittaker’s favorite thing about the farm is seeing the progress and growth, both in the plants and in the clients.
“When you start it from a seed or from a little transplant and watch it grow, I’m happy to see, ‘Hey, you actually grew!’” Whittaker says. “I also like seeing my customers happy with planting, and they bring you pictures of either what they’ve harvested or what their garden looks like.”
Whittaker’s Homestead uses organic practices, though it hasn’t yet been certified due to the cost. Every year, the greenhouse planting process starts in February, when flowers, herbs and vegetable starts are put into seed trays with organic compost. The greenhouses are heated to about 40-50 degrees to start the seeds, and once they grow large enough to transfer, they’re put into pots and eventually fed with fish fertilizer or compost tea to get them looking sale-ready. During the winter months, the Whittakers use the greenhouse space to grow produce for area restaurants.
In fact, the farm is now starting to dabble a bit more in produce than in the past, she says, and will have everything from tomatoes, greens and peppers to cucumbers, berries and eggplant on offer this season. The homestead is even partnering with Harlow Farm in Westminster, Vt. to sell corn this summer.
Whittaker says that’s just one example of the ways area farmers work together and support each other, whether it’s buying seeds from another local outfit or directing customers to farms that specialize in products the homestead doesn’t offer. And she thinks of the farm as a way to support the Monadnock Region as a whole, too.
“I think, especially with what we all saw last year during the pandemic, that you need to be able to know where you can get products locally,” Whittaker says. “So if you can’t go to the supermarket or if they’re out of things, you have an option locally in your community.”
Whittaker’s Homestead and Greenhouses is located at 236 Forest Road in Alstead. Its farmstand is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Whittaker’s Homestead products are also available at The Farmers Market of Keene on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or to pre-order, visit whittakershomesteadandgreenhouses.weebly.com.