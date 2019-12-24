Tucked away in the quiet hills of Peterborough lies a winter wonderland of sorts. The home of Diana Templeton and her fiancé Sam Rowse sits on an eye-popping piece of land, complete with a classically rustic red barn, acres of pastureland and most importantly — their animals.
The couple shares this stunning farmland with several steer, chickens, turkeys, cats and a pup named Huckins. The cherry on top is that they get to wake up to arguably the best view of Mount Monadnock in the area every day.
The couples’ vision for Hilltop Farm transpired over in Mason, where the original Hilltop Farm is located. Sam’s family has owned this farm for the better part of the century, and his parents had always made sure their land was flush with fresh chicken eggs and various garden vegetables.
When Sam inherited the farmhand responsibilities around a decade ago, he and Diana set a new goal for the farmhouse — to earnestly and sincerely transform the land for extended farming purposes. Their dream became a reality in 2018, when they initially began the process of reclaiming some of the farm’s original acreage for pastureland, so as to raise mostly grass-fed animals.
“We were just fed up with the idea of not knowing what kind of animals we were eating,” Templeton explained. “Every day, people are becoming more knowledgeable and thoughtful about where their meat is coming from, and I think that is very important.”
Sam and Diana began the farm transition by raising horned Dorset sheep. Horned Dorsets are known for their exceptional food quality, as well as their unique and desired wool.
They are also known for their thorough mothering and breeding capabilities and can breed up to twice a year. These beautiful creatures were plucked from some of the most prominent farms in Virginia and Washington state, and are some of the most sought-after sheep in the country.
“We don’t want to tax the animals, so we only breed them once a year,” Diana said. “Our number one priority is the animals.”
Horned Dorsets are also on the Livestock Conservancy’s radar — an organization dedicated to preserving endangered livestock from extinction. This is another big reason as to why Sam and Diana chose this specific breed of sheep to raise.
“It was Diana’s idea to preserve heritage breeds,” Sam explained.
Each sheep produces anywhere from 5-10 pounds of wool each year. So far, Hilltop Farm has amassed around 65 sheep at their Mason location, with 28 baby sheep being born in 2018, and two so far this year.
“This one was born on Dec. 13th!” Rick Griffith, the Mason farm’s manager, explained, holding a tiny, warm lamb. “I almost thought we were going to have another one this morning!”
The farm is also home to two llamas and several rams. Over at their Peterborough location, they have high-quality Wagyu steer, Narragansett turkeys, and silver laced Wyandotte chickens, with ultimate plans to amass even more animals between the two locations.
With that being said, a large-scale operation is not the definitive target. Sam and Diana are not interested in catering to the masses. Instead, they wish to provide a rich and humane environment for their animals, giving them the best quality of life that they possibly can.
The couples’ hard work and dedication to raising animals in a dignified nature has certainly paid off — their beef and pork chops have been featured in several restaurants, including the Birchwood Inn over in Temple. Customers always leave satisfied with the quality meat they receive with every purchase.
Between the knowledgeable staff, friendly demeanor and obvious loving nature for all of their animals, it would be difficult to leave either property dissatisfied. Sam and Diana only want the best for their customers and will stop at nothing to raise quality breeds that produce exceptional results.
“I just want my animals to live a happy, stress-free life,” Sam said, with a cow lovingly licking his jacket.
Hilltop Farm is at 42 Valley Road in Mason. For more information, visit hilltopfarmnh.com or contact the farm at 878-0030 or sales@hilltopfarmnh.com.