As far as downright weird vegetables go, there are few varieties that can hold a candle to the Romanesco. Also known as Roman cauliflower or broccoli, it’s the edible flower bud of the species Brassica oleracea.
The shape is that of a cauliflower, but the buds are bright green and shaped like a fractal. The Italians have been cultivating them since the 16th century, although they remain something of a rarity in these parts.
Romanesco has been consumed in the Roman countryside for centuries. In 1834, the poet Giuseppe Gioacchino Belli, who composed his verses in the Roman dialect, wrote in his sonnet “Er Testamento Der Pasqualino” about a farmer named Torzetto who cultivated and traded his own Romanesco.
The vegetable is loaded with vitamins C and K. It’s also rich in fiber, protective carotenoids and a set of phytochemicals that may protect our bodies against molecular degeneration. The iron and folate in Romanesco are known to boost red blood cell production, and even aid in reproductive health.
And one more thing to take note of: Consuming Romanesco may actually stave off a loss of taste sensation as we age.
Romanesco didn’t arrive in the U.S. until the beginning of the 20th century, but it is thought to have originated in the Lazio region of Italy as early as the 15th century. Rome, from which the plant gets its name, is the capital of Lazio.
The logarithmic spiraling allows for buds to be efficiently arranged throughout the flower, which, in turn, yields more seeds than a typical plant.
Walker Farm in East Dummerston, Vt., has been growing these curiosities for the last 20 years or so. The farm itself dates back to the 1770s and has been run by the same family over the last couple of centuries. Since 1973, it has been helmed by Jack Walker Manix and his wife, Karen.
Under their watchful eye, it has gained numerous awards, and become famous for its flowers as well as organic heirloom vegetables. The farm is also attached to the Elysian Hills Tree Farm, where holiday revelers can pick out that special tree.
“Romanesco is quite a unique vegetable,” Manix said. “It has all of these spiral protrusions that make it unlike anything else out there. It’s really more tasty than cauliflower or broccoli, but is cooked the same way, either by steaming or baking.”
Manix said that although Romanesco isn’t particularly difficult to grow it does require a lot of time and patience.
“It takes a little longer than broccoli, but about the same time as cauliflower,” he said. “Ideally, you need to start the seeds in early June, and get the plants out there by July 4. It always tastes a lot better after the first frost hits. Like Brussels sprouts, the cold really brings out the sugar and creates a much sweeter vegetable.
“I would estimate that we grow about 1,500 to 2,000 Romanescos each year, on half an acre of land. We don’t really sell them wholesale, but just through our farm stand.”
Manix disclosed that he purchases his seeds from two primary sources, the first being Seeds from Italy, the U.S. distributor of Franchi Seeds, Italy’s oldest family-owned seed company, founded in 1783. His second source is Johnny’s Selected Seeds, located in Winslow, Maine.
“A lot of people around here like to use Johnny’s because the seeds are hardy for this neck of the woods,” he said. “They also have a hybrid variety called Veronica, which is a really good one to plant. It’s crossed with other Romanescos to produce a plant which is a little faster-growing than the open-seeded varieties.
“They don’t need a lot of attention, apart from regular watering. We fertilize them with some garden compost along with some supplemental organic fertilizer.”
Manix stressed that, if you want some Romanescos for your own table, you have to move fast.
“The word really gets around,” he said. “People snatch them up as soon as they come into season, and they disappear pretty quickly.”
Walker Farm is at 1190 US Route 5 in East Dummerston, Vt., and can be reached at 802-254-2051 or walkerfarmvt@gmail.com. The farmstand/garden center is open from early April until Thanksgiving, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit online at walkerfarm.com or follow the farm on Facebook or Instagram.