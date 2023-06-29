The Art of Flowers

Stepping into the backyard of artist and floral farmer Kristina Wentzell near downtown Keene is like entering a fragrant and vibrant oasis.
Surrounded by wooden fencing that drowns out the hustle and bustle of the city, Catbird Flower Farm grows and sells fresh, cut-flower bouquets and arrangements in May through October at its roadside flower stand.
The one-of-a-kind stand was created from a vintage 1956 Ford truck trailer and is affectionately named Miss Myrtle. Purchase of the bouquets and small arrangements is done by a self-serve honor system at the stand, which is open daily through the growing season.
Wentzell’s specialty tulips are the floral harbingers of spring. Then come the lush and colorful peonies and perennial flowers that land on the stand in June alongside an array of annual summer blooms like sunflowers.
Wentzell’s flower business began in the second half of the summer of 2019 as a test, she said. Inspired by a lifelong love of gardening and flowers, she began to sell her cut-flower bouquets and arrangements on a small-scale and it went well.
In 2020, as the pandemic halted her seven-year paint class business, she kicked the flower farm into a higher gear, growing more flowers for the stand. Since then, it’s continued to expand as loyal customers return time and time again and word spreads.
She grows 95 percent of the flowers right in her own backyard, she said, on her one-third of an acre. Friends lend space for the small amount of additional growing.
“It’s a hidden gem,” Wentzell said of the backyard’s bounty that’s been built slowly over the years from scratch.
She’s learned how to reuse flower beds throughout the season for better productivity and mulches to retain moisture, as well as practicing a no-till method. Generally, the blooms are done by August and the first frost.
There are, of course, times of transition between blooms and the ongoing challenges of weather. When a late frost in the spring decimated the crops of many local farmers, Wentzell was able to preserve most of her planted flowers by using hoops and agricultural covers. While the peonies drooped a bit, they’re a tough perennial and bounced back.
“Mother Nature is ultimately in charge,” she admitted, adding that the recent rain has been appreciated to alleviate the dryness and was a relief after the drought of last summer. One of her next projects is to implement a rainwater catch system.
Mother to two grown children now in their 20s, she’s primarily a one-woman show, she says, with the assistance of her husband on projects like the flower cooler he built for her in the backyard. A self-confessed “compulsive weeder,” the work never stops.
While the fencing successfully keeps away the deer, she has been visited by the occasional bear and battles the hungry appetites of other wildlife.
“Squirrels are my nemesis,” she laughed, although she’s developed a method utilizing chicken wire to protect her precious tulip bulbs over the fall and winter. But they do always steal the fruit and she’s never been lucky enough to eat a peach from her own trees.
Bird visitors are plentiful and she’s created a bird-friendly habitat on the farm for wrens, chickadees, and sparrows, she added, as a resident catbird for whom the farm is aptly named swooped by. They nest in the bushes, birdhouses, and nearby trees.
Her favorite flower? She struggles to choose just one, but lands on the peony, which she says is also a customer favorite, as are the tulips. She’s planning to expand and specialize more in peonies in the future. Also in her top five are sunflowers, snapdragons, zinnias, and delphiniums.
“I’ve never met a flower I didn’t like,” she laughed.
As one might expect of an artist, she’s partial to color and gravitates toward brightly hued blooms – she doesn’t grow any white flowers. And while she’s not a wedding florist, custom orders are welcome.
To continue expansion and aid in her peony plans, she’s considering the addition of more land for growing as she’s about tapped-out for space these days. She plants sunflowers every week, all season long.
She must be ruthless and strict with herself, she described, to concentrate efforts on what the space will allow. In the beginning, she tried to grow too many varieties and would only end up with a few blooms of each.
This summer, she is also a guest vendor at the Farmers’ Market of Keene and plans to be there one or two times in both July and August, offering a make-your-own bouquet experience with her 10 varieties of sunflowers. The market allows her the welcome opportunity to meet customers face-to-face.
In late fall and through December, Wentzell produces creative evergreen wreaths and arrangements from locally-sourced evergreens like balsam, spruce, white pine, cedar, juniper, and boxwood mixed with berries, pine cones, and other foraged materials. She incorporates vintage vessels for these as well, using unique items as antique Ball jars, maple sap buckets, flexible flyer sleds, and old saws.
Many of the containers and vases for all her arrangements are donated by friends.
“Angels leave them on my doorstep,” she said.
Like in a painting, there are elements of color, shape, and form in the assembling a floral bouquet. The process allows her to tap into that same part of her brain, she explained, and there is a meditative quality to it all.
Her artwork has always taken inspiration from nature and flowers and while she continues to paint her beautifully vibrant pieces during the slow season of winter, it’s the flowers that now primarily fuel her creative passion.
“This is where my heart is,” she said.
Catbird Flower Farm is at 87 Ashuelot St. in Keene and can be reached at 603-903-5902 or kristina.wentzell@gmail.com. The stand uses a self-serve honor system that accepts cash, Venmo, or PayPal and customers can call or text ahead to reserve a bouquet. For more information, visit catbirdflowerfarm.com and follow @catbirdflowerfarm on Facebook and Instagram for announcements and farmers’ market dates.
