If you want to get in on the hottest trend in wedding floral arrangements – that is, locally grown blooms with a wildflower vibe – you’re going to need to be a little flexible. “We screen our wedding clients,” Sarah Barkhouse, owner of Vera Flora Farms in Gilsum, says, referencing a questionnaire in which the couple identifies as A (very committed to using local, in-season flowers, color-scheme be damned), B (interested in using local flowers, but would prefer to stick to a predetermined palette), or C (you want your flowers to look exactly like the inspiration photos you’ve saved). Barkhouse is looking more for the As and Bs. “We can achieve pretty much any color palette and feel, but it’s not going to look exactly like a photo you’ve picked from Pinterest,” she explains.
Barkhouse has officially been in the flower business for over two decades, but her love of gardening goes back farther, despite having parents who were decidedly uninterested in the practice. “My dad used to mow over the peonies the former owners [of our house] had planted,” she says. His parents, however, did love gardening: Barkhouse named the farm after her grandmother, Vera Mae, who she recalls spending time within the garden.
Since farming was never really discussed as a career option amongst her family members, Barkhouse first attended Keene State for communication and film studies. After graduation, she landed an internship at Stonewall Farm, where she realized her calling. At the time, the farm was mostly growing vegetables for the farmer’s market, but the farm manager wanted to give flowers a try. “I was the one girl on the crew, so he gave me some seed catalogs and said, why don’t you pick some stuff out?”
Making bouquets came naturally for Barkhouse, and eventually couples getting married at the farm asked her to make arrangements for their wedding. Determined to make a living out of farming, she went back to school for horticulture, then left Stonewall in 2012 to start Vera Flora Farm. (Barkhouse’s partner, Vanessa Helgerson, has also helped with farm operations since it began.)
These days, you can find Vera Flora flowers at the Monadnock Co-Op in Keene or join one of the farm’s popular flower CSAs, which gets you either a pre-arranged bouquet or a bucket of assorted blooms to DIY your own once a week throughout the summer. (One word of warning for pet owners: lilies often act as the main focal point of these bouquets. “Cats are my number one nemesis!” Barkhouse says, laughing about the number of people who say they’d love to do the CSA if it wasn’t for a beloved pet that would eat the flowers.). She also offers dried floral wreaths in the off-season.
The shop local movement was already well underway when Vera Flora opened 11 years ago but has continued to grow and extend to the wedding industry. Yes, customers are shopping locally to support members of their community, but Barkhouse says the flowers just tend to be better too. “There is a vibrancy to the [locally grown] flowers and some varieties that you wouldn’t see in a commercial bouquet,” Barkhouse explains. “Weddings are not just roses and orchids and hydrangeas anymore.” Many customers come to her saying, “I want my wedding to feel like I’m in a meadow with wildflowers.” (The carefully grown flowers at Vera Flora aren’t wildflowers – her seeds are imported from around the globe – but she can certainly achieve that more natural feel.)
Of course, there are some considerations to keep in mind when you’re shopping locally for your wedding decor. Since Vera Flora Farm’s whole principal is to sell flowers that are in season, she only does weddings through mid-October. And though “we’ll always come through on the design,” she also can’t guarantee any specific types of blooms. For example, “dahlias should be at their peak in August or September, but there have been some years where we had an awful dahlia season,” Barkhouse explains. She’s hoping to take some of that unpredictability (which has only increased as climate change continues to throw unexpected weather patterns our way) out of the picture by focusing more on growing perennials, which are generally more reliable.
Luckily, wedding trends don’t move nearly as quickly as trends in other industries, but she’s been in the game long enough to see some welcome (for her) change. “Five to seven years ago, the trend was a lot of eucalyptus with blush and burgundy,” Barkhouse recalls. “It was very pretty, but it just got boring.” (Plus, eucalyptus really needs a warmer climate than New Hampshire offers to thrive in gardens.) She’s excited that the “dopamine dressing” trend currently prevalent in the fashion world seems to be translating to wedding decor. “I’m so excited to say that color is coming back, particularly warm citrusy colors like salmon, apricot, shades of vibrant pink, and really strong pops of orange,” she says, noting that Pantone’s 2021 Color of the Year – a buttery yellow called “Illuminating” – is still quite popular as well. “It’s really fun to get to use color again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.