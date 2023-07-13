If you want to get in on the hottest trend in wedding floral arrangements – that is, locally grown blooms with a wildflower vibe – you’re going to need to be a little flexible. “We screen our wedding clients,” Sarah Barkhouse, owner of Vera Flora Farms in Gilsum, says, referencing a questionnaire in which the couple identifies as A (very committed to using local, in-season flowers, color-scheme be damned), B (interested in using local flowers, but would prefer to stick to a predetermined palette), or C (you want your flowers to look exactly like the inspiration photos you’ve saved). Barkhouse is looking more for the As and Bs. “We can achieve pretty much any color palette and feel, but it’s not going to look exactly like a photo you’ve picked from Pinterest,” she explains.

Barkhouse has officially been in the flower business for over two decades, but her love of gardening goes back farther, despite having parents who were decidedly uninterested in the practice. “My dad used to mow over the peonies the former owners [of our house] had planted,” she says. His parents, however, did love gardening: Barkhouse named the farm after her grandmother, Vera Mae, who she recalls spending time within the garden.

