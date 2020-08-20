Stand Aside, Rosie

Rosie the Riveter is well known as an embodiment of female strength. She represented women all over the country who, during World War II, stepped into traditionally held men’s roles in factories and other manufacturing facilities. It was their supportive role during the war that helped keep America thriving. But while she’s probably the most common, recognizable example of this, she wasn’t the first.
America’s involvement in World War I posed problems on the home front, similar to those of the second world war, but fell in the area of farming. When the U.S. entered “The Great War” in 1917, men were recruited to assist in the effort, mainly by enlisting in the military. This shift left a void in the agriculture industry, which was incredibly crucial for so many. It was difficult to find young men to fill that void, as many of those who didn’t enlist moved into defense-related jobs.
Women remained. To keep farms running smoothly, they soon stepped into traditional male roles. The Woman’s Land Army of America (WLAA, inspired by a similar group formed in Britain called Land Lassies) supported women working on farms who were carrying on the work needed for the nation’s agricultural sector. Food was scarce during wartime, so keeping farms running and producing food was vital for all.
Called Farmerettes, women assisting hailed from cities and more populated areas in nearly all U.S. states had never worked on farms before the war. To prepare for the initiative, they received training at colleges around the country, including Vassar in New York and Mount Holyoke in Massachusetts. Barnard College and the University of Virginia also offered this training.
From 1917 to 1919, WLAA sent more than 20,000 women all over rural America to assist with farm work while men were off at war. This included a division of Farmerettes sent to Billings Farm in Woodstock, Vt. They helped with haying fields, planting and tending crops, harvesting crops and even helping care for animals on the farms; some were placed on single farms such as Billings, while others were sent to work in community agricultural settings.
Harriet Stanton Blatch — daughter of suffrage leader Elizabeth Cady Stanton — became director of the WLAA upon its establishment. This essentially symbolized the organization’s close ties to the suffrage movement, according to the National Women’s History Museum, drawing attention to women’s plight for equality and respect.
Farmerettes worked eight-hour days and thanks to WLAA’s insistence, they were paid the same wages as male laborers. The WLAA and its Farmerette groups were funded by private donations (mainly from women’s organizations); the government refused to provide any federal funding, despite then-President Woodrow Wilson’s support of the organization and its initiatives.
There were some who were not supportive of the WLAA effort, as they assumed young women from urban areas wouldn’t be able to handle the often-difficult working conditions on a farm. The positive impact and success of WLAA and the Farmerettes throughout World War I proved naysayers wrong.
However, despite its success, the effort was short-lived. The Farmerettes initiative was running strong, but soon its future, and that of the WLAA itself, became uncertain once men returned from the war. The organization and its efforts were ultimately disbanded in 1920.
Charles Lathrop Pack reinforced the WLAA’s success following World War I in “The War Garden Victorious,” published in 1919… “In no previous war did women play so great a part as they did in the world war.”