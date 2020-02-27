Winter weather doesn’t necessarily mean the end of farming and harvesting here in New England. Sure, there can be setbacks with limited sunlight and sometimes limited space indoors, but that doesn’t mean that supplemental lighting and small, fresh crops are out of the question. With the right equipment and a little patience, leafy green abundance can be in your future!
Since February is coming to an end and spring is just around the corner, longer days and warmer weather will only bring more growing opportunities for at-home farmers. Until the spring days are in full bloom, here are some tips and tricks on how to keep your garden alive indoors.
Keene’s Stonewall Farms grows year-round, with particularly hearty spinach harvests during the offseason, in addition to other vegetables and some fruits.
“I will say that it’s a lot harder gardening indoors during this time of year, especially because we are in a sort of suspended animation during the winter,” said Heather Mason, an expert vegetable farmer at Stonewall. “But it is not impossible!”
She advises supplemental lighting if attempting to grow indoors, in order to assure a solid harvest of whatever you plan on growing.
“Try and make sure whatever you’re growing sits in a place in the house that gets the most amount of sunlight possible,” she said.
Although there is a lack of pollinating insects and wind indoors, soil, water and fertility can be much more easily controlled inside rather than outside. Plants can be easier to monitor for pests and diseases when they are indoors as well. Make sure not to put the plants too close to windows that produce drafts, or too close to a heat source so they don’t dry out.
Some more experienced gardeners might have a greenhouse in their possession (like the farmers over at Stonewall). If they do, Asian greens including bok choy can be plentiful as long as garden fabrics such as row covers or drop cloths are used to keep the plants insulated and trap heat.
“Just make sure to take the blankets off of the plants while the sun is out, to assure that they get as much natural light as possible,” Mason said. “It is very crucial that they get those nutrients.”
She recommends seeding these plants as early as October, so they can get as much sunlight as possible, as well as using heavier blankets for the leafy greens to keep them warm and insulated. With spinach being the heartiest harvest during this season, Stonewall Farms expects to get around 10 harvests through May.
Some New Englanders have dipped their toes in hydroponic waters, and purchased equipment suitable for year-round harvests with limited setbacks. Kits such as the Aerogarden have proven effective, with strong LED lights and endless growing possibilities. Asian greens including lettuce, micro greens such as basil, fresh tomatoes and sweet-smelling flowers are all completely attainable with an Aerogarden.
With the warm weather right around the corner and the longer days just on the horizon, Mason encourages experimenting with different produce, noting that it is always an option no matter what time of year. She even says that getting a head start on some summer crops right now is not a bad idea. Seeding produce such as peppers now will only bring heartier, heftier crops once the warm weather is in full swing.
In preparation for the warmer months, the Keene Public Library and Cheshire County Conservation are teaming up with Monadnock Grows Together to provide growing kits and free classes on seed starting on March 7 at the Keene Public Library (in Cohen Hall). These beginner classes will provide insight on how to plan out a garden, what seed starting mix to use, how to properly handle seed germination and seedling care. Seed starting kits that include check-out seed trays, plastic domes, heating pads for germination and grow lights will be available at the library, as well, free of charge (first come, first serve). The library will also be providing adaptive gardening tools for community members with disabilities or limitations.
For more information about this class and to register, visit springseedstarting.eventbrite.com
As always, supporting local farms and buying locally during the offseason will only improve their produce and harvests come summertime.
For more information about indoor or outdoor farming, contact Mason at hmason@stonewallfarm.org or call Stonewall Farm at (603) 357-7278.