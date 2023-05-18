Tara Stolz never intended to start a yak farm. In fact, what she bought when she moved to New Hampshire about five years ago was an elk farm. But most of the elk had already sold before the property did and, as it turns out, it’s actually quite hard to get more elk (at least in New Hampshire) so Stoltz started looking for other animals that were compatible with her existing herd. “I just kind of fell into a yak by accident and it was the happiest accident ever,” she says.
Before she moved to Milford and started Lightning T Farms, Stolz grew up in a suburb of Seattle. Her interest in farming started her freshman year of high school when she went to a horse camp and was “introduced to the outdoor lifestyle and met people who ran cattle ranches.” After she’d decided that lifestyle suited her quite well, she “spent my twenties cowboying out west,” she says. “Then I had the bad fortune – or good fortune, whatever you wanna call it – to fall in love with a military man.” They spent over a decade “moving from suburbia to suburbia,” which Stolz happily did, with one condition. “The agreement was that if we got married when we retired, I got to have some kind of farm.” She assumed she’d go back to her cattle ranching roots, but the couple ended up in New England and the farm they found had the aforementioned elk instead. “Because the infrastructure was already here, we were like, ‘OK, let’s learn to be elk farmers,” Stolz says.
According to Stolz, yaks and elk make good farm mates because they’re both low-demand grazers. “They need much less food per pound of meat than a cow,” she explains. “It’s about one third of the input.” That’s about where the similarities end. Elk are a type of large deer and are native to the U.S., though the population remains relatively small due to past overhunting. Yaks are a type of cattle more closely related to cows that primarily live in parts of Asia, though Stolz got hers from a farmer in Maine.
“If I had to choose between the two, I would get rid of the elk in a heartbeat, even though they’re way more majestic than the yaks,” Stolz admits. “I call the yak my Arabian cows. They like to buck and kick and hold their tail up. They’re just kind of silly, like an Arabian horse.” The people who sold her the farm are still her neighbors, so she was fortunate enough to have them around to help with the elks when she first moved in. “[Elks] are very flighty,” Stolz says.
From just one 35-minute conversation with Stolz, I feel confident in recommending you ask her to join your Tuesday night trivia team. Despite being surrounded with plenty of fresh meat and vegetables, she seems to feed primarily on knowledge, picking up new skills as often as you or I might pick up the newspaper. “I’m a Renaissance woman who doesn’t know when to stop,” she explains. While Stolz was following her husband around the country, she worked as a high school science teacher. When she’s teaching herself something new, “I often go straight to the journal articles or the trade producer magazines to find the solid research behind, you know, pasture management or whatever it is.”
So, what else has Stolz learned in the half decade since she stumbled into owning a yak farm? I’ll start with a skill you probably could have predicted: the best ways to cook yak meat. Stolz had never tasted yak before she bought her first animals, but now she raves about the stuff. “It is super lean…but you would never know it,” she says. “It’s so tender and juicy.” You can slap a yak steak on the grill, grind it up for burgers, throw it in a chili – basically anything you’d do with beef. “It’s not greasy,” Stolz insists. “I don’t ever have to pour grease off when I’m browning the meat.”
One thing Stolz knew is that you can’t harvest right away when you start a meat farm, so she had to figure out how to make money in the meantime. This is how her gift boxes, which are now a main focus for the business, got started. There are several types of boxes, all of which are available year-round and ship nationwide. “The mainstay is the breakfast box. That’s very popular,” Stolz says. It features Lightning T Farms maple syrup, fruit spreads (they’re legally spreads, not jellies or jams, because of the lower sugar content), instant oatmeal, granola, and hot cocoa mix.
On top of the spreads and granola options, Stolz sells a simple syrup box filled with concoctions infused with herbs grown on the farm that she says are great in cocktails, over yogurt, and with many other types of confections. Also on the sweet side are her edible crystalized flowers, which sold out quickly when she first launched them. “You never know what’s going to be popular,” she says with a shrugging tone.
For now, Stolz keeps supplies limited on Etsy, though she will take on larger orders with enough advance notice. “I want to make sure I don’t wake up with 20 orders and it takes me three days to get ‘em out,” she explains, noting that she’s a one-woman team.
If you’re not sure what to make with your new farm-fresh ingredients, don’t worry: This one-woman team also runs a blog, where she regularly posts recipes. Stolz doesn’t have any formal culinary training, but she has, of course, taught herself quite a bit. “I like to cook, but I’m especially intrigued by the science in the kitchen,” she explains. “Canning and confectionery and some of those more challenging items that have specialty knowledge.” She calls developing the spreads so that they would be as safe to eat as they were delicious a fun challenge. “I’m an artist at heart, I guess, but with drawing and stuff, I could never be happy with how it turned out,” Stolz says. “But in the kitchen it was just a great palette.”
She found a lot of cooking inspiration in the different towns where her husband was stationed. “We went to an Afghani restaurant with some friends in California many years ago,” Stolz recalls. “It was an Afghani restaurant many years ago. And I was like, I’ve never cooked Afghani. That was kind of good. I gotta figure it out. So, you know, I had to go home and, you know, master two or 3, 4, 5 dishes.” Stolz also does metalworking on the side and picked up stained glass a few years ago.
With so many talents to hone, there is no typical day in the life of Tara Stolz. “I wake up and go, what’s the weather? What’s high priority?” she says. “I kind of try to do whatever seems appealing that day.” Right now, that often involves more learning. Stolz is trying to figure out how to expand her box offerings, including adding jerky to some. “Probably the last biggest issue that I have not solved yet is trying to get my value-added meat products,” she says. “There’s the regulatory things, but also then trying to find a co-packer because I don’t have a commercial kitchen to do it myself.” Stolz is also a little nervous to find that commercial kitchen because she assumes it would make her determined to start a restaurant. “Keeping myself on a rational and reasonable path is probably my biggest challenge,” she says.
If you want to follow Stolz’s latest endeavors, she also runs the Lightning T Farms Instagram, where she posts results of recipe trials, behind-the-scenes photos of the farm, of course, plenty of cute yak and elk videos. “A lot of people tell me that what they enjoy about following my farm page is that I highlight interesting little things that maybe someone else wouldn’t notice,” Stolz says. “I don’t know, that’s just the way I go through life.”
