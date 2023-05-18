Tara Stolz never intended to start a yak farm. In fact, what she bought when she moved to New Hampshire about five years ago was an elk farm. But most of the elk had already sold before the property did and, as it turns out, it’s actually quite hard to get more elk (at least in New Hampshire) so Stoltz started looking for other animals that were compatible with her existing herd. “I just kind of fell into a yak by accident and it was the happiest accident ever,” she says.

Before she moved to Milford and started Lightning T Farms, Stolz grew up in a suburb of Seattle. Her interest in farming started her freshman year of high school when she went to a horse camp and was “introduced to the outdoor lifestyle and met people who ran cattle ranches.” After she’d decided that lifestyle suited her quite well, she “spent my twenties cowboying out west,” she says. “Then I had the bad fortune – or good fortune, whatever you wanna call it – to fall in love with a military man.” They spent over a decade “moving from suburbia to suburbia,” which Stolz happily did, with one condition. “The agreement was that if we got married when we retired, I got to have some kind of farm.” She assumed she’d go back to her cattle ranching roots, but the couple ended up in New England and the farm they found had the aforementioned elk instead. “Because the infrastructure was already here, we were like, ‘OK, let’s learn to be elk farmers,” Stolz says.


