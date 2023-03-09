While basketball fans may have a claim to March Madness, those of us with a sweet tooth have our own high stakes speculative event, the annual maple sap run. This highly volatile harvest requires hours of labor put in on the front end. Maple producers trek by foot over 100s of miles of sugar bush inserting taps by hand. These taps must be put in and taken out every year. Clean buckets and PVC lines are brought out of storage and strung in anticipation of the first spring thaw that starts the flow of sap. This year that day came in early February, but the weather, particularly with the added effects of climate change, is volatile and unpredictable. Maple producers can’t predict the final accounting of how many warm days and cold nights there will be, and how much sap they can collect and store. For most of the industry’s history, being a maple producer is more akin to being a forger than a farmer. While producers can plant bigger maple stands, the harvest is ultimately out of their hands.

Producers do have a few tricks up their sleeves to mitigate the uncertainties. Bigger storage systems allow maple makers to manage the boom and bust cycles better, and technology, like reverse osmosis machines, allow maple producers to squeeze more syrup out of their sap. Still, it is a good idea to check in with sugar houses in advance of a visit to find out if they will be boiling.

