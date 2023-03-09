While basketball fans may have a claim to March Madness, those of us with a sweet tooth have our own high stakes speculative event, the annual maple sap run. This highly volatile harvest requires hours of labor put in on the front end. Maple producers trek by foot over 100s of miles of sugar bush inserting taps by hand. These taps must be put in and taken out every year. Clean buckets and PVC lines are brought out of storage and strung in anticipation of the first spring thaw that starts the flow of sap. This year that day came in early February, but the weather, particularly with the added effects of climate change, is volatile and unpredictable. Maple producers can’t predict the final accounting of how many warm days and cold nights there will be, and how much sap they can collect and store. For most of the industry’s history, being a maple producer is more akin to being a forger than a farmer. While producers can plant bigger maple stands, the harvest is ultimately out of their hands.
Producers do have a few tricks up their sleeves to mitigate the uncertainties. Bigger storage systems allow maple makers to manage the boom and bust cycles better, and technology, like reverse osmosis machines, allow maple producers to squeeze more syrup out of their sap. Still, it is a good idea to check in with sugar houses in advance of a visit to find out if they will be boiling.
Good, cold nights for sleeping married with the increasing warmth of the spring sun might be its own reward, but as you go about your day, one layer lighter, be thankful also for the sweetest rewards of spring. Even before the arrival of the snowdrop bulbs, there is a sure sign of spring, the sweet steam rising from shed cupolas. Sugar houses are famously hospitable places. Impromptu gatherings around the evaporator have entered my canon of all-time best meals, including hot dogs boiled in sap and followed by fresh hot syrup mixed equal parts with whiskey. Sometimes there is music too. Maple making is an endurance event. Batches of sap take all day or night to transform into syrup. To go and witness the transformation is also to support the work itself, to recognize the time and celebrate the effort.
The New Hampshire Maple Producer Association structures the intrinsic hospitality of sugar houses into a tourist friendly event over the course of a weekend. This year that weekend is March 18 and 19th. See the evaporators in action and sample a myriad of maple treats. Mark your course for a sweet weekend and pull over when you see the steam.
Mighty Maple Sugar House, 597 Forest Road, Alstead, NH 03602.603-204-8284.
Old Pound Road Sugar House, 37 Old Pound Road, Antrim, NH 03440. 603-588-3272. www.oldpoundroadsugarhouse.com See an old fashion wood-fired evaporator in a cute sugarhouse. Hosts are full of information and welcome children. Previous years, they have offered free coffee, syrup and candy samples.
CHRIS-MICH 3 FARM, 285 Elm Avenue, Antrim, NH 03440.603-588-2157
North Pack Maple Syrup, 210 Cornwell Road, Greenfield NH 03047. 603-562-8040.
Longview Forest Products, 106 Longview Road, Hancock, NH 03449.603-562-6630.
Goosebrook Meadows Sugarhouse, 534 NH Route 137, Harrisville, NH 03450.
Wood fired and family-owned sugar house with a view of Mt. Monadnock.
Grand Monadnock Maple Farm, LLC, 149 Breed Road, Harrisville, NH 03450. 603-547-5497. Hosts give tours and sample the wide range of maple products available. Usually boiling in the afternoon/evening.
Rock Maple Farm, 107 Nelson Road, Harrisville NH 03450. 603-703-1824
Intervale Farm Pancake House, 931 Flanders Rd., Henniker, NH. 603-428-7196.
Sat. & Sun. – 6:30 am – Noon. Not only do they make great syrup, they have been serving pancakes, waffles, eggs, and coffee from the same place on Flanders Road for over 30 years.
Seth’s Sugar Shack, 256 Bacon Road, Henniker, NH. 603-456-8506.
Come see what this 16 year old sugar maker’s neighbors have come to know: he makes the good stuff.
Somero Maple Farm, 21 Poor Farm Rd., New Ipswich, NH. 603-878-2365. www.someromaplefarm.com Not open on Sundays. Started in 2008 by brothers Peter and Reuben, their passion and production has expanded into an award winning product line.
Fieldstone Farm Sugarhouse, 38 Fieldstone Ln., Rindge, NH 03461. 603-899-6009. www.fieldstonefarmsugarhouse.com Open 10-4 both days. Combining a traditional wood arch with the latest production technology. Opportunities to see some livestock including Abe the Buffalo.
Maple Row Sugaring, 439 Route 119, Rindge, NH 03461, 603-801-4690
Tours and samples when they are boiling.
Woodard’s Sugar House, 1200 Route 12A Surry, NH 03431. 603-358-3321. www.woodardssugarhouse.com. Started in 2005, Mark and Kati love hosting and sharing their love of maple with others.
Tippin’ Rock Farm, 227 Swanzey Lake Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.
207-930-9730. Small sugarhouse in Swanzey, NH. Come see this diversified farm’s sugar shack in action.
Katy’s Maple Treats, 197 Forest Ave., Swanzey, NH 03446. 603-209-4152
Stock up on maple sugar candy, maple peanuts, maple walnut cakes and maple brittle for now or future gifts.
Ben’s Sugar Shack, 83 Webster Highway, Temple, NH 03084. 603-924-3111.
www.bensmaplesyrup.com. Ben Fisk’s passion for maple has grown every year. Temple is one of two locations that offers maple syrup, maple candy, maple cream, and even maple cotton candy.
Connolly’s Sugar House, 140 Webster Hwy., Temple, NH 03084. 603-924-5002.
A family owned and operated Dairy Farm and Sugar House that combines the pleasures of cream and maple into Maple ice cream, made fresh at the farm. Open for tours and sells meat, milk and maple year-round.
Stuart & John’s Sugar House, 31 Route 63, Westmoreland, NH 03467. 603-399-4486. www.stuartandjohns.com. Breakfast at Stuart & John’s could become a new sugaring must-stop tradition like it has for so many families since its opening in 1975. Enjoy a hearty breakfast plate and leave with a quart for later.
Brookview Sugarhouse, 154 Gage Road, Wilton, NH, 03086, 603-731-5214.
