If you give a creative woman a sheep, next she’ll need to figure out what to do with the wool. Nancy Zeller and her husband bought two Romeldale/CVM sheep in 2000 with the intention of expanding the endangered breed. This specialty wool breed produces a fine wool, similar to merino, which is ideal for wearing close to the skin. Zeller would have the wool milled, sometimes blending it with alpaca or silk.

“It’s so soft,” said Zeller.

