In November, Cheshire Conservation District, along with the other nine statewide conservation districts, announced 12 grant recipients for the 2022 NH Conservation Districts Climate Resilience Grant, an amount totaling $50,000.
Four of the New Hampshire farm recipients are located within the Monadnock Region: Boggy Meadow Farm of Walpole, Brookfield Farm of Alstead, Gentile Family Homestead of Fitzwilliam, and Picadilly Farm of Winchester.
The mission of the grant program is to support and empower New Hampshire farmers to build climate resilience by reducing agricultural impact on climate change through greenhouse gas emissions reduction and carbon sequestration. Additionally, it seeks to increase the resiliency of the state’s farms in adapting to an ever-changing climate and supporting each farm’s specific conservation needs.
Farms are facing climate-related challenges due to extreme weather conditions, droughts, and ongoing pest issues, which the grant seeks to address and alleviate. Grants are awarded for efforts made by farmers to improve infrastructure, purchase equipment, and implement practices that ensure climate resiliency and increase overall farm viability.
Boggy Meadow Farm in Walpole is a producer of farmstead cheeses and plans to use the grant money to install a compost bioreactor that will create a fungal-rich compost to improve the farm’s soil health. In nearby Alstead, Brookfield Farm, a certified organic dairy farm, will utilize their grant dollars in the application of potassium to fields, improving soil health and plant resilience.
Picadilly Farm is a diversified farm in Winchester that sells organically grown vegetables and its farmers plan to purchase a cultivator that will improve soil health as well as carbon capture, or the process of capturing and storing carbon dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere.
In Fitzwilliam, Gentile Family Homestead sells its pasture-based beef and pork directly to community consumers and plans to install an automatic cattle-watering system that will conserve water during periods of drought.
The homestead is owned by Amy and Brian Gentile and raises British White cattle and Gloucestershire Old Spot pigs. Amy said they learned of the grant opportunity when they began working with the local branch of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and learned about available local resources for farmers, like the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, the UNH Cooperative Extension, and the Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD).
“We signed up for the CCCD newsletter, which is a wealth of information, and through it learned about the NH Conservation Districts Climate Resilience Grant,” Amy said.
They were experiencing concern on their farm over the increased instances of drought conditions in recent years, she said, and felt the need to prioritize a system of livestock watering that would also allow them to conserve available water.
“Adding an automatic livestock-watering system in the common area of our three-season rotational grazing paddocks is a project that seemed like an excellent fit for this particular grant opportunity,” she explained.
She said that climate protection and resilience efforts are critical to their work on the farm.
“It’s very important to us to reduce the impact our farming has on climate change,” she said. “It’s also crucial for us to implement climate resilient agricultural practices wherever we can to help adapt to changing weather patterns.”
Gentile Family Homestead raises hardy, heritage breed animals that are well-suited to the variable New England climate, she said, and they try to sustainably utilize natural resources on the farm. Pastures are rotationally grazed, while manure is also captured and spread on the hayfields to improve soil health.
She said they are looking forward to adding the new automatic livestock-watering system in the spring to reduce water consumption. The new waterer will be situated in the common area of their rotational grazing pastures, which will efficiently provide fresh water to their herd of 25 cattle, conserving the water available by minimizing spillage and the need to frequently empty stock tanks for cleaning and freshening.
“Aside from conserving the amount of water used, the automatic waterer will have the added benefit of reducing time spent making multiple daily trips to transport water to stock tanks,” Amy said. “Overall, a win-win for us, the animals, and our environment.”
The Cheshire County Conservation District promotes the conservation and responsible use of our natural and agricultural resources for the people of Cheshire County by providing technical, financial, and educational assistance. For more information about applying for a Climate Resilience Grant or to donate funds, contact the Cheshire Conservation District at cheshireconservation.org or 756-2988, extension 4.
