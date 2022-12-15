In November, Cheshire Conservation District, along with the other nine statewide conservation districts, announced 12 grant recipients for the 2022 NH Conservation Districts Climate Resilience Grant, an amount totaling $50,000.

Four of the New Hampshire farm recipients are located within the Monadnock Region: Boggy Meadow Farm of Walpole, Brookfield Farm of Alstead, Gentile Family Homestead of Fitzwilliam, and Picadilly Farm of Winchester.

