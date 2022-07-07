The scent of lavender is in the air at Pumpkin Blossom Farm in Warner.
The farm’s thousands of lavender plants are hitting their peak this month, and visitors can stop by for a pick-your-own experience between now and July 24.
“The lavender is on a sloping hillside, and it just is a really special hill,” said Missy Biagiotti, who owns the farm with her husband, Mike. “… During the summer, it’s really quite nice with the sun setting against the lavender.”
It’s soothing to walk amid the purple flowers, Biagiotti said, recalling one customer who described visiting the farm as “the most ultimate calm she had ever experienced.”
Pumpkin Blossom Farm wasn’t always home for the Biagiotti’s. They had been living in Florida when they started looking for a property up north, Biagiotti, an upstate New York native, said.
“We stumbled across this one on a fall trip, fell in love with it, knew it was the one, and the rest was history,” she said.
They bought it in 2007, spending summers and hosting family events like weddings there until moving up full-time in 2016. Soon after, Biagiotti started thinking seriously about how to use the land.
The nearly 14-acre property, which has a 1790 farmhouse, had seen multiple uses over the years — a caterer, a wood stove maker, a horse farm, a boarding house. As Biagiotti thought about its next iteration, lavender “kept popping up.” When a relative was dealing with health issues, for instance, they used lavender often for stress relief. “That seemed to be a sort of a sign,” she said.
They planted their first flowers in 2019, she said.
Today, visitors to the farm can experience lavender in a variety of ways. There’s strolling through the field and picking it, of course. But there’s also a farm store with lavender-infused products and a concession camper serving lavender-tinged lemonade, ice cream, cupcakes and shortbread cookies.
“We try to give everyone a little taste of what lavender is like,” she said.
Outside of picking season, the farm offers other experiences, including yoga in the lavender field or the barn. “We have lavender hanging in the barn, drying, so just the scent is pretty magical in the barn,” Biagiotti said.
For kids, there are classes with lavender Play-Doh and bubble-making, Biagiotti said.
The farm also has newly hatched baby chicks, and a vintage 1955 ford named Ellie that’s “a great spot for people to snap selfies,” she said.
Biagiotti said she hopes to make visitors “feel like they’re visiting our home, not just a business,” and that they “feel that same sense of calm that we feel here.”
During lavender-picking season (July 6-July 24), Pumpkin Blossom Farm, at 393 Pumpkin Hill Road, is open 7 days a week, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A list of classes and other activities can be found on its website, pumpkinblossomfarm.com.
