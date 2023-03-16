It’s Steamy Sweet at Fieldstone Farm in Rindge: It’s Maple Sugar Weekend! March 18 & 19

Maple trees are some of the most populous trees in our New Hampshire forests. Their abundance and annual generous sap flow has inspired many to forage this sweet treat, seemingly free for the taking. But the energy and nuanced skill required in turning this sap into our famously well-loved pancake topping is ultimately a labor of love. Gone are the days of a small sugar bush offering a form of financial self-sufficiency, as made famous by historic back-to-the-landers Helen and Scott Nearing. Small scale maple makers may be able to stock their own maple coffers for the year, but it will do little for their bank accounts. Their major investments are in community and in keeping tradition alive.

A considerable portion of the maple produced in New Hampshire is still made by small backyard sugar houses like Fieldstone Farm in Rindge, NH. Dana Ryll, and his wife Becky, probably started out much like many backyard sugar makers do, small, with a few taps in the backyard and a little custom stainless steel pan that fit over the woodstove in the barn. As he tried to refine his syrup and his process, he encountered some sticky situations.


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.