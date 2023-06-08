“Milk sucks right now,” says Sandy Eccard of Eccardt Farm in Washington, NH. The milk itself doesn’t suck (that’d be a puzzling declaration for a dairy farmer to make) but the business of selling it does. Eccardt Farm distributes its milk to the larger milk companies you’ve definitely heard of, like Hood, via the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). Some of the milk stays local: Look for the 33 stamp the next time you buy a gallon, which indicates it’s from New Hampshire. Most of it, Eccard says, goes “all up and down the Eastern Seaport for cheese or for yogurts or making ice cream.” She has no idea where most of the milk ends up.

After paying for the Dairy Farmers of America to come pick up milk every other day – which includes paying for gas, shipping, and the drivers – the amount Eccardt Farm is making off the milk comes out to less than they have to pay to feed the cows it comes from. “We just got the milk check: It was $4,100 and the grain bill was $4,700 for the same two weeks,” Eccard says. “I’m referring to us as one of those moms that work all week to pay the daycare.”

