“Milk sucks right now,” says Sandy Eccard of Eccardt Farm in Washington, NH. The milk itself doesn’t suck (that’d be a puzzling declaration for a dairy farmer to make) but the business of selling it does. Eccardt Farm distributes its milk to the larger milk companies you’ve definitely heard of, like Hood, via the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). Some of the milk stays local: Look for the 33 stamp the next time you buy a gallon, which indicates it’s from New Hampshire. Most of it, Eccard says, goes “all up and down the Eastern Seaport for cheese or for yogurts or making ice cream.” She has no idea where most of the milk ends up.
After paying for the Dairy Farmers of America to come pick up milk every other day – which includes paying for gas, shipping, and the drivers – the amount Eccardt Farm is making off the milk comes out to less than they have to pay to feed the cows it comes from. “We just got the milk check: It was $4,100 and the grain bill was $4,700 for the same two weeks,” Eccard says. “I’m referring to us as one of those moms that work all week to pay the daycare.”
It wasn’t always this way, and if anyone can speak to changes in the dairy industry, it’s the owner of a nearly 80-year-old family-run farm. Sandy married into the Eccard family – the “T” was dropped in the 1950s for reasons unknown to the current owners of Eccardt Farm – 40 years ago when she was 20 and has been working there ever since. (Part-time at least: She’s also the town clerk and tax collector for Washington.) Her husband’s “father’s second cousins” immigrated to the U.S. from Switzerland in the 1940s and bought the farm “sight unseen” a few years later. It was a chicken farm back then, but they transitioned it to strictly dairy, which was the way it remained until 2005 when the Eccards started selling beef at their farm store as well.
With an ever-decreasing number of incentives to stay in the dairy business, Sandy says they want to continue to diversify and move away from Big Milk. And they’re not the only ones: “In 1970, there were over 1200 dairy farms in the state of New Hampshire,” she says. “Now there’s 84.” Eccardt Farm currently has about 175 heads of cattle; Eccard says their goal is to get to down to 10 to 15 cows just to supply the farm store they opened in 2009. They’ve also reduced the number of staff down to eight (including Eccard’s husband and two of their three children) from 12 or 15 back when they had over 400 head of cattle.
Fortunately, running the aforementioned farm store does not suck. It’s a modest 14-by-16-foot building that the family built themselves, but it brings in comparatively big numbers. “That first year, that little unmanned store did $8,500,” Eccard recalls. “In 2022, it was over $120,000.” She says the idea of buying local has become much more commonplace in the last 10 years, as people start to understand the benefits of shopping small, which has helped bolster the farm store’s success.
While you could accidentally end up with some Eccardt Farm-sourced milk by buying a gallon at Market Basket, the farm store is the only place you can buy it raw. “The raw milk is a big hit,” Eccard says, noting that you can purchase it in half pint, half gallon, and gallon containers (or bring your own to be filled). On top of your classic milk, they also sell chocolate, strawberry, coffee, and maple-flavored raw milk at $2.50 per pint. The demand for this stuff is growing: Last year, they sold 80 pints a week.
Other Eccardt Farm products at the store include the beef and pork products they raise on the farm. “We’ll probably get 300 pounds of bacon [this year] and it’ll be gone in three weeks,” Eccard says. Otherwise, they keep it stocked with a wide variety of goodies from New Hampshire Made, a marketplace that connects NH-based small businesses with vendors who want to buy (and then sell) their products in bulk. “That’s how we got connected with Popzup for the popcorn, Port City Pretzel, which is from Portsmouth,” Eccard says, listing off just a few of the store’s offerings. “The coffee comes from Laconia, the soaps come from down by Mason. There’s a lot of talented people in this little state, that’s for sure.”
If you’d like to come meet a few of those talented people, Eccard says the farm is always open for visitors. They host a variety of events – including weekly movie nights, a Jeep show in July, and “our pyrotechnic guys coming on October 7 to do fireworks to music” – that are listed on eccardtfarm.com and the farm’s Facebook page. But you could also just drop by unannounced and find plenty to do. “On the weekend in the summer, there could be anywhere from 10 to 20 people walking around, feeding the fish, playing with the calves, visiting the farm museum, eating ice cream over at the pond, playing on the swing sets, watching the ducks,” Eccard says. “It’s a good place for the kids to kind of run amuck and the parents can sit down and relax.” (To an extent: They don’t have babysitters on staff.)
While Washington has fewer than 900 people on its voter checklist, Eccard says its seven ponds and lakes draw in enough tourists from Boston and beyond to nearly double the town’s population in the summer – and many of them end up at the farm year after year, furthering the feeling of community that Eccardt Farm aims to fuel. “We’ve got people now that come up with their grandchildren that came up when they were kids,” she says.
In the future, Eccard dreams of owning a commercial kitchen and creating pre-packaged meals with the meat they raise, in addition to hosting crafting and cooking classes on site. They just started working with Barn 2 Door, another online business that helps farmers get their produce to customers who might otherwise never make it out to the physical farm store. If profits really take off, “I’d like to have a farmer’s porch with a whole bunch of rocking chairs out there and a center fireplace in the middle to hang out in the winter,” she says. “There are a lot of things you could do in my head, but you know, it’s all freaking money.”
