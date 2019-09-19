If you’ve ever wandered around the health and beauty department of a retail store, you’ve probably seen loofahs, a kind of spongy, cylindrical item most often used for skin care. Excellent for exfoliating epidermal layers, this fruit, also spelled “luffa,” is a vegetable in the Cucurbitaceae family, most closely related to the pumpkin and squash.
It’s believed to have originated in Asia, and the ancient Egyptians used it as a sponge. The plant traveled to the New World about 10,000 years ago, where it became an important crop in South American culture. It has also been used as filters on ships prior to World War II, as well as for stuffing pillows and insulation.
The Organic Loofah Growers of Southern New Hampshire, LLC has just started cultivating this exotic plant here, at Sullivan Greenhouse and Orchard in Nashua. Despite the issues surrounding its growth, they have prevailed, and are presently harvesting their inaugural crop.
“I was working at Sullivan Greenhouse and Orchard, which is the last remaining working farm in the city, when I was looking for something different to grow,” said Melanie Murphy, co-founder of the group. “I settled on the loofah, and asked Kathy Williams, owner of the farm, if I could grow them. She said she’d never tried it, but if I wanted to, I could have at it.”
That was the beginning of the initiative, and Murphy found a willing partner in Aimee Carruth, a volunteer at the farm. They soon found, however, that the plant was particularly difficult to grow, especially in its immature stage, when it is susceptible to “shocking,” when even the slightest variation in its environment can cause it to suspend growth for as long as a month.
“We ran into problems immediately, because this really isn’t a Region 6 plant, but something more fitted to a tropical environment,” she said. “They basically have a growing period of between 150 and 200 days, which is why they’re not popular around here.
“We germinated the plants in the greenhouse back in early April, and then took them out into the field in June, where we put them into straw bales. They started to reach maturity at the end of August, when we could actually take them off the vine and open them up.”
Even then, however, the work isn’t finished. Loofahs require a fair amount of processing before reaching the consumer.
“The fruits all have to be peeled, cleaned and the seeds removed,” Murphy said. “Then we wash and dry them, either by leaving them out to air dry or putting them in the oven on a really low heat for a long period of time.”
What many people don’t know, however, is that at its immature stage, the loofah is actually a choice edible.
“Young loofahs are considered a delicacy in Asian and Indian communities,” Murphy said. “In those countries it’s known as Chinese okra, and has a flavor kind of like cucumbers. We actually had people come in from India who hadn’t seen a young loofah in about 16 years, so they were really excited to eat them.
“We decided we really didn’t want to pursue this, however, as we weren’t sure this was viable as a marketing strategy. People in this area really aren’t familiar with them as a food source.”
By leaving the loofah on the vine and giving it a safe place to prosper, Murphy says she has seen some astonishing results.
“Some of the specimens we have right now are about two feet long — I mean, they’re really huge,” she said. “These plants get absolutely no outside interference, as far as fertilizer and pesticides are concerned.
“Every once in a while, we spray them down with some worm casting tea, and they get all of their nutrients from the straw bales. And that’s really it.”
Murphy also pointed out that a local high school has expressed an interest in holding a field trip to the farm, so that students can see for themselves the full process of what goes into producing a loofah, from growth to harvest and finally processing.
As fall comes in, workers at the farm are kept busy, harvesting the crop and preparing it for sale.
“We’re pulling them off pretty regularly now, and we’re selling them at the farm,” Murphy said. “I think people are just beginning to realize these can be used for a variety of chores, and don’t just have to be relegated to the shower.”
Sullivan Greenhouse and Orchard is at 70 Coburn Ave. in Nashua and can be reached at 595-4560. It is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week through the season. You can also visit the farm and the Organic Loofah Growers of Southern New Hampshire, LLC on Facebook.