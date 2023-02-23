In 2020, as the world shut down amidst the pandemic, it seemed that almost every garden center was sold out of seeds, gardening tools, and compost.
As we were sent away from offices and schools, more and more people began to find themselves outside and in their gardens.
This seemingly sudden interest in gardening during such a time of uncertainty makes sense. Gardening hosts a wide range of benefits: peace and stress relief, time outside, fun, connection to nature, and is an exciting way to gain self-sufficiency and confidence through growing one’s own food.
It can be a daunting task to start a garden. We do not all have the space, time, money, or proper soil conditions for growing a successful harvest. When we think of traditional gardens, they are not accessible for all.
Gardening does not have to a be a daunting task, and it can fit a wide range of different soil conditions, budgets, and spaces.
With snow on the ground in parts of the Monadnock Region, spring may be far from our minds, but the gardening season is right around the corner! This season, gardening can be accessible for all.
Since 1997, Seeds of Solidarity Farm and Education Center of Orange, Massachusetts, has shown how non-traditional methods of farming can lead to a bountiful harvest.
Behind Seeds of Solidarity are its founders Deb Habib and Ricky Baruch. Habib and Baruch first met in 1984 while working at the New Alchemy Institute of Cape Cod, Massachusetts – a small international organization that taught sustainable and low-pollution methods and alternatives to food growing. It is at the New Alchemy Institute, that Habib and Baruch were inspired to begin a life together and sow the seeds of what they had learned.
Together, Habib and Baruch transformed the 30-acre abandoned tract of land, which many would perceive as not suitable for farming, in Orange, Massachusetts, into a sustainable, no-till, thriving farm.
Orange, Massachusetts, is a region that had been deeply impacted by the creation of the Quabbin Reservoir. The Quabbin Reservoir, which supplies drinking water to Boston, flooded five established towns in the region. The result of this flooding was the loss of community, local economies, and thriving farmlands.
On Seeds of Solidarity, Habib shares, “Seeds of Solidarity is part family farm and part education center with a tagline, “Grow Food Everywhere.” We use all no-till practices to promote climate resilience and a sense that it is possible for people to build healthy soil and grow food in all settings. We love to share those techniques in ways that are accessible to people of all ages, beginning or experienced gardeners, and in any urban, rural, or suburban community.”
In addition to farming and transforming the land, Seeds of Solidarity strives to transform communities by offering educational programs for all, including being among the organizers of the annual North Quabbin Garlic & Arts Festival.
While revitalizing the land, Habib and Baruch have also helped revitalize the region. Seeds of Solidarity’s accessible and diverse programs increase access to fresh, healthy food for low-income families and people who are incarcerated.
Seeds of Solidarity prioritizes no-tillage or “no-till” farming techniques. Tillage is the practice of preparing soil utilizing mechanical techniques which stir, overturn, or dig the soil. When soil is tilled, it releases trapped carbon dioxide into our atmosphere, resulting in further emission of greenhouse gases.
When soil is not disturbed by tillage, healthy soil can serve as a carbon sink, sequestering carbon dioxide from our atmosphere and mitigating the impacts of climate change.
On the benefits of no-till gardening methods, Habib explains, “No-till gardening methods result in multiple benefits - less or no weeding, water conservation, increase in healthy soil and soil life, and carbon stays in the soil where it belongs, helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Plus, the use of simple tools, rather than machinery makes gardening more available to all, and in every community.”
On February 28th from 6:00-7:30PM, Habib will be offering an exciting interactive workshop, “Grow Food Everywhere: Great Gardens for All Settings”.
The workshop will consist of a presentation which emphasizes no-till methods that build healthy, living soil using low-cost local materials to create climate resilient, weed-free gardens.
The presentation will focus on a wide range of gardens, including container gardening, gardening in temporary spaces, and large-scale gardening.
Habib shares, “The workshop will consist of some slides and photos to offer many ideas to get inspired for the gardening season. There will also be ample opportunity for people to ask questions and share ideas. At Seeds of Solidarity workshops, we strive to have something for everyone, be it beginning or experienced gardeners”.
This workshop is presented by Monadnock Grows Together, a free, local resource that connects community members in the greater Keene area to gardening resources, support, and workshops. This initiative was made possible through funding of the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Urban Agriculture Grant.
Nikko Gagnon, Urban Agriculture & Gardens Coordinator of Monadnock Grows Together looks forward to connecting the Monadnock region community to gardening workshops, opportunities, and resources, “As we move towards another growing season, I am so excited about our upcoming workshops! Along with the current winter offerings, I am excited to share that we have spring workshops focused on seed starting, cover cropping to help increase or preserve soil health, ways to make gardening easier on the body and a few more that are still in the works! I am hoping that these workshops help people feel more connected to the food system whether growing in small containers, a large plot, or supporting others in their endeavors! We are looking forward to a beautiful and busy spring and hope to see you all out there!”
Habib hopes that participants will walk away with more confidence and creativity for their gardens, “We always say there’s as many ways to garden as there are gardeners. People can become overwhelmed thinking that there is one right way to grow food. We remind participants to not to get overwhelmed by information and details, and all the shoulds.”
Habib adds that gardening should be an enjoyable activity, rather than stressful. “Be creative, experience, have fun. Grow what you love to eat. You don’t have to grow everything. Know that it’s a creative and joyful process, not to get too overwhelmed by the plethora of information, ways, and methods, that are there.”
To learn more about Seeds of Solidarity’s programs, resources, and 2023 workshop offerings, visit: https://seedsofsolidarity.org/
Deb Habib and Ricky Baruch’s book: Making Love While Farming: A Field Guide to a Life of Passion and Purpose (Levellers Press, 2019), includes many stories and a field guide of community and educational farm practices.
Learn more about Monadnock Grows Together and upcoming workshop offerings, here: https://www.cheshireconservation.org/monadnockgrowstogether
