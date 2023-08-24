Fun on the Farm

Our not-so-summery summer is quickly coming to a close. But don’t fret if a lot of your plans were squashed by rain and unbearable humidity this year: There are still a few weeks to enjoy some of Retreat Farm in Brattleboro’s much-celebrated outdoor events.

Most of the events below have been happening on a weekly or monthly basis throughout the summer. Lindsay Fahey, Retreat Farm’s managing director of impact and community, notes that the Food Truck Roundups remain the most popular one, though “we’ve also been happily surprised at the turnout for our Beer & Cheese Tastings, Farm Tours, and free Friday Night movies.” Good news if you’ve missed all of these kid- and dog-friendly gatherings up until now: There’s at least one more of each of these on the docket before the winter.

