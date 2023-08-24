Fun on the Farm

Our not-so-summery summer is quickly coming to a close. But don’t fret if a lot of your plans were squashed by rain and unbearable humidity this year: There are still a few weeks to enjoy some of Retreat Farm in Brattleboro’s much-celebrated outdoor events.
Most of the events below have been happening on a weekly or monthly basis throughout the summer. Lindsay Fahey, Retreat Farm’s managing director of impact and community, notes that the Food Truck Roundups remain the most popular one, though “we’ve also been happily surprised at the turnout for our Beer & Cheese Tastings, Farm Tours, and free Friday Night movies.” Good news if you’ve missed all of these kid- and dog-friendly gatherings up until now: There’s at least one more of each of these on the docket before the winter.
There are also returning fall favorites (like Brattleboro on Wheels) and brand-new events (think: real-live knights competing for cheese-based prizes) coming this September. Check out the full calendar of upcoming events below – and keep your eyes peeled for the 2024 lineup, which Fahey says will start to take shape in January.
August 25: Freaky Fridays: Abbott & Costello
It’s your final chance to enjoy a spooky black-and-white movie under the stars at the farm! Bring your friends, a blanket, and your appetite: Food from the HAngry Traveler and drinks from the Thirsty Goat Outdoor Bar will be available for purchase before the movie starts at 9 p.m.
August 26 at 11 am & 2 pm: Farm Tours
Get up close and personal with some of Retreat Farm’s beloved animals by taking a farm tour on Saturday. Attendees will get to tour the farm, learn about its history, and meet their friendly goats.
August 26 at 1 pm & 3 pm: Craft Beer & Cheese Tasting
While Retreat Farm notes that craft beer’s wider flavor range makes it an ideal partner to artisan cheese, guests will get their choice of beer, wine, cider, or a non-alcoholic beverage for this curated tasting. Tickets range from $30-$40, depending on how much cheese you want to eat.
August 27 at 10:30 am: Yoga on the Farm
Jennie Cohen from Inner Heat Yoga has been hosting twice-weekly $20 outdoor yoga classes for all levels all summer – and this is the last one listed for the season.
August 27, 12 pm - 4 pm: Community Days
This event is meant to celebrate “the locals and frequent visitors who call Retreat Farm home.” In addition to the usual offerings, for this Community Day, “We’ll be hosting a farm-lyrics with farm themed obstacle courses and games for the entire family to enjoy,” Fahey says.
August 31: Food Truck Roundup: The MILES Band
Your last chance to attend one of Retreat Farm’s legendary Food Truck Roundups this summer! Buy your ticket ahead of time to enjoy food and drinks from local vendors, including Anon’s Thai Cuisine, Mach’s Mobile Wood Fired Pizza, and The Thirsty Goat Bar. Plus, enjoy “lively, bold, soulful” music from The MILES Band. For this week, $1 from every ticket benefits Scott Farm Orchard, which was impacted by unseasonably cold temperatures this spring that killed all the orchard’s apple and stone fruit crops.
Sept 7 at 6:30 pm: Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem
Though September marks the end of the Food Truck Roundups for the year, that doesn’t mean the live music is stopping. For $20, experience live folk music from quartet Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem. Kids can make a music shaker with the band during a pre-show workshop at 5 pm.
Sept 16 at 9 am: Brattleboro on Wheels
All makes, models, and years of cars, trucks, and motorcycles are invited to join in the annual Brattleboro on Wheels event. Join the Brattleboro Rotary club for food from The HAngry Traveler, a live DJ, and, of course, plenty of car talk, with all money raised going to local nonprofits.
Sept 23 at 10 am: Vermont Knight Fights Cheese Cup
A brand-new event closes out the September activities at Retreat Farm. Some of the best Armored Combat (that’s a “full contact medieval sport with real armor and real blunted weapons”) fighters will come together to compete in group battles and duels. If you can manage to tear yourself away from the fights, there will also be live music, food trucks, local crafts, and drinks from the bar to enjoy.
There’s also more fun to be had further into the fall, though most details are yet to be finalized. Fahey calls out the Orchard Aid benefit festival happening on October 1, for which a lineup will be announced soon. “Orchard Aid is a benefit concert to support four local orchards who lost the majority of their crop due to the devastating freeze in March,” she says. Head to retreatfarm.org/events for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.