While you might find her out picking wild grapes by the side of a river or blueberries in a field, Debi Castor of Two Fruits and a Nut Farm in Marlborough isn’t using the fruit to make jam or jelly. Her product is one that needs sipping – she’s making wine.
The farm became licensed in April of 2021 and the winery opened its first bottle that July. The wine is made from foraged edibles and is all-natural and sulfite-free.
Castor estimates they’ve produced about 40 different varietals of wine at this point, offering about 25 flavors at any given time and depending on the season.
“We call them designer flavors” she said of the wines, which include creative combinations with names like Mulberry Madness, Withered Grape, Peaches and Cream, Cucumber Lime Mint, Mango Coconut, and Chocolate Covered Cherry.
While she endeavors to find as many fruits as possible locally, some just simply do not grow here in New England, such as pineapple. Most of the wines take about two to four months to produce, apart from the maple wine which takes about a year, and have an alcohol content that ranges from 9 to 16 percent.
“The wine tells me when it’s ready,” she said. “It starts clarifying.”
Because the wines are sulfite-free, their shelf life is shorter than a typical wine, although they can still last for up to a year. They’re meant to be enjoyed right away, she says, and don’t benefit from aging.
One of her reasons for producing a sulfite-free wine is that she battles a skin condition known as rosacea, which will flare up from consuming sulfites. She does add small amounts of an all-natural preservative, used primarily for preventing the wine from continuing to ferment once it is bottled and allowing it to be shelf-stable.
While there are a couple of wines made from wild grapes, they do not have a vineyard on the 6-and-a-half-acre property that’s been in her family for generations. A lot of time is spent picking and foraging for the fruits, an activity she’s been doing since she learned it from her grandfather as a child.
The Midnight Walk wine, for example, incorporates elderberries, mulberries, blueberries, and blackberries. Most of the wines, however, are made from only one or two foragables.
The wines are produced in what she calls macro-batches because they are so small, adding that she gets five gallons if she’s “really lucky” and nothing goes wrong. The fermenting room needs to be kept at 70 degrees, which can be the biggest challenge.
Her main goal is for the drinker to be able to taste each fruit when sipping.
“If you can’t taste it, I’ve failed,” she said.
It all started when she and her sister-in-law Brenda Finn began to research how to make what she calls “prison wine” and from there it just took off.
“We became Google University students,” Castor laughed.
They learned wine-making techniques and began to share their bottles with family and friends. While they thought about taking the next steps to sell the wine, there was a lot of red tape involved in the process of selling alcohol.
Then an unexpected event turned life upside down. There was a fire and one side of the family farmhouse was severely damaged. As they were rebuilding, they decided to turn that part of the house into a tasting room.
“We took the lemons and we made lemon wine,” Castor said of the decision that was followed by the long process of getting the necessary state and town permits and approvals to operate a home-based winery.
She had always been inspired by the owner of the now-relocated Cameron’s Winery in Swanzey and loved the winery’s black currant wine especially. Food and people have always held a prominent position in her life, she said, and she knew a lot of people in the community already from other jobs as a real estate agent and owner of a cleaning business.
“This is what I see myself doing after retiring,” she said of the winery. “This is the fun stuff.”
With four children and eight grandchildren living nearby, the winery is a family-friendly affair, with assistance coming from family members on the social media, label printing, and other business details. She and Finn are the “two fruits” in the farm’s name, while her husband, who passed away last summer, was the farm’s “nut.”
Wine tastings offer customers the opportunity to sample six wines for $10. Two sizes of bottles, gift baskets, and diaper cakes with a bottle of wine in the middle for the new mom are available for purchase.
The farm’s sip-and-paint parties have also been a popular draw. Castor’s friend Catherine Blair is a well-known Fitzwilliam artist and she facilitates the painting piece of the parties.
Blair also designed the bottle labels. The label for the Brantley Blueberry Bliss wine is named for and incorporates a photo of Castor’s late infant grandson Brantley and she’s comforted by the thought that he’s always nearby.
Her neighbors have also been supportive, giving her access to their wild fruits and allowing her to forage on their properties.
“I’m not sure I could keep going if the neighbors didn’t allow that,” she said. “There has been great community support for what we do.”
She has been a vendor at community food events such as the Rise for baby and family Tastes of the Season fundraising event held last week, and the Taste of Monadnock & Beyond Food and Wine Festival at the Woodbound Inn that’s coming up on July 30 to benefit Shelter from the Storm.
One of her goals for this summer is to increase the number of outdoor games for guests to enjoy while visiting the farm, and she’s planning to add cornhole, Yardzee (a large dice version of Yahtzee), and horseshoe pits, as well as an expanded play area for kids.
“It’s a work in progress,” she said of the outdoor space.
The deliciously creative flavors are what keep customers returning for more. The Coconut Mango is a flavor that Castor calls “paradise in a bottle,” while the Cucumber Lime Mint has notes of a mojito. Its inspiration came from her love of mint, and the lightness of cucumber and lime just worked well as complementary flavors.
Customer favorites also include Cranberry, Brantley Blueberry Bliss, Blush Grape, and Elderberry. With options that include dry, semi-sweet, and sweet wines, there’s a flavor sure to please everyone.
Castor is happy and grateful for the winery’s continued growth and the positive word of mouth it’s received. The progress has happened at a steady rate that’s allowing her to keep up with demand.
“It’s been working,” she said. “I’m not going to fix it if it’s not broken.”
Two Fruits and a Nut Farm is at 127 Thatcher Hill Road in Marlborough and is open year-round on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. Changes and updates are announced via its Facebook and Instagram pages. Outdoor seating is available for all ages, but customers must be at least 21 years of age to enter the tasting room. For more information, contact 603-499-3992 or twofruitsandanutfarm@gmail.com. To purchase tickets for the Taste of Monadnock & Beyond Food and Wine Festival at the Woodbound Inn on July 30 to benefit Shelter from the Storm, visit shelterfromthestormnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.