The Monadnock Region is the place to experience and learn all there is to know about the issues that affect our local agriculture and the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition (MFCC) want to spread the word.
The MFCC has decided this year to change things up a little and combine the Monadnock Farm Tour with it’s Feast on This! Film Festival and create a three-day celebration of all-things related to local farms and food purveyors, while featuring films that highlight many issues and viewpoints related to agriculture. This event is co-produced by the Monadnock Food Co-op and is scheduled to run from Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25.
The festival will kick off on Friday with a screening of “Need to Grow,” at 7 p.m., at The Colonial Theatre on Main Street in Keene. This film is about the importance of farmable soil and how localized food productions help to regenerate the planet’s dying soils.
The Monadnock Food Co-op will host this film. There will be food trucks parked outside the theater offering freshly prepared entrees and appetizers and there will also be live music inside the theater.
On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition is hosting the Monadnock Farm Tour at different farms in the region. Farmers will open their barns, coops, hoop houses and pastures to foster a better understanding of how their lives and farms work to bring food to the community.
Manning Hill Farm in Winchester will have a milk and cookie bar, a freshly prepared lunch will be available at Sun Moon Farm in Rindge, horse jumping and dressage demonstrations are scheduled to take place at Peep Willow Farm in Marlborough, farrier demos and horse-drawn hay wagon rides will take place at Earth Haven Farm, also in Marlborough, and those are just a few examples of what this tour has to offer.
Tickets are $10 per car, or $5 per person and can be purchased at the farms during farm tour hours only, or online at farmfilmfood.eventbrite.com. All proceeds go toward the 2020 Monadnock Farm Tour and Film Festival coordination and advertising.
Short films will be shown from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Prime Roast Coffee, 16 Main St. in Keene, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sun Moon Farm, 16 Thomas Road in Rindge.
At 6 p.m., the film “Root, Hog or Die,” will be shown at 461 Union St. in Peterborough. “Root, Hog or Die” is a common catchphrase used for self-reliance dating from well before 1834.
This film is about the tightly knit communities of generations of dairy farmers in the rural hill towns of New England and their values, needs and respect for the land. This film is hosted by Grow Eat Drink Monadnock.
At 7 p.m., “Tackling Climate Change through Food,” will be shown at Main Street Cheese, 37 Main St., in Hancock. This Real Food Films’ 45-minute set of shorts will explore how farmers and the local food movement work together to provide solutions to stem climate change. After the film there will be a discussion with light refreshments served. There is a 20-person maximum; RSVP to mainstcheese@gmail.com.
On Sunday, Fertile Fields Farm will host the film “Secret Ingredients,” at the Brattleboro Food Co-op, 2 Main St., at 6:30 p.m., to wrap up the festival. This powerful film shares the remarkable stories of people who regain their health after discovering the secret ingredients in their food and making a commitment to avoid them. After the film there will be a discussion with herbalist Cindy Hebbard. There is a 30-person maximum to this event; RSVP to 802-257-0236.
There is a suggested donation fee of $10 for each film screening and all donations will go toward the programming of the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition. For more information and film details visit the event page at mfcommunitycoalition/farmfilmfood or email coordinator@mfccoalition.org.