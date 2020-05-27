farms in spring bloom

Summer under the shadow of the coronavirus aims to look quite different. However, the sun will still shine, temperatures will still rise and area farmers will still provide farm-fresh fare for the benefit of local customers. While how they bring their goods to market may change, the cycle of planting and harvesting continues on.
In Jaffrey, at Foggy Hill Farm, Andy and Christine Pressman have been looking at their CSA a bit differently.
“We felt early on this year that we would really have to step up and serve more customers than usual. Just like many of our region’s farms, we felt we had to do our part to help provide food security for our community,” they said. “With that decision in place, we had to ratchet up our plantings and plant more of everything we could. We also have a very limited growing space, so we had to expand that a bit and get rid of some crops that were just going to take up too much room, such as watermelon and corn.”
But planning for the season has always been just part of the puzzle that farmers try to build each year. Weather, as usual, plays a role and the colder spring has made for some adjustments as well.
“I certainly found myself taking pause as I was moving forward with planting my farm this spring,” said Amy Frost of Circle Mountain Farm in Guilford. “I am thankful for a cold and slow start to the growing season. I felt that it was a real gift to not be able to rush in, on autopilot, into another season! So many of us are driven to try and meet market and consumer demands and hit artificial benchmarks for crops to be ready for harvest [holiday weekends, for example]. The grace and tenacity it takes to approach food security is a marathon which requires real pacing.”
Thinking long term can include strategizing for whatever Mother Nature might bring. It might mean planting crops that do well in hot and dry weather or cold and rainy, as Foggy Hill Farm tries to do, but this year it also encompasses thinking toward what the community needs as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic just start to be seen.
In that light, some of the changes on Foggy Hill Farm this year will include new tomato varieties and fava beans, but overall, the decision was to not introduce too many new vegetables and instead expand the growing space to accommodate additional CSA members.
At first it was unclear if consumer demand would be there, but very quickly those extra CSA spots were filled and Foggy Hill has found itself referring new inquiries out to other area farms. In addition, they will be selling local fruit, baked goods and pastured meat from nearby farms to both support those other farms and help customers who want to avoid large supermarkets as much as possible.
“We have always taken food safety seriously, and now we take the health of our customers very seriously as well,” the Pressmans explained. “We have a plan in place that will allow for social distancing during pick-ups by enabling customers to choose their own food in our open-air farm stand, and then head for home without touching a thing except the bag they leave with. If there is a rise in COVID-19 cases, we will implement an online order form with curbside pickup available on the farm. In either case, we ask customers with a sick person in their household to stay home and we will deliver to them.”
Unlike urban areas, the Monadnock region and neighboring Vermont have the advantage of many small local farms that can provide fresh fare without the worry of going into a crowded public space or the interruption of large supply chain.
“I think there is definitely an increased interest in CSAs and it is up to all of us to keep shifting toward food systems that not only uphold our personal needs but equally ensure justice for farmworkers, the land and animals,” Frost said.
“My parents were both city kids born into the Great Depression. When I saw the stark photos in textbooks of families standing in line for food, I asked my folks if they were ever without food during The Depression. Their answer was ‘No, we had farms in our area, and they fed us,’” recalls Christine Pressman. “As The Depression ended, they both found their first jobs on those same farms. When I was kid, we went to some of those same farms to pick strawberries and green beans or shop at their stand. Those farms that supported their local community, were supported for generations by those same families.”
She added, “I do not know what the future will bring, but I believe that our community will feel more food secure because of our region’s local farms. Every farmer we know is taking this crisis very seriously. Every farmer we know is asking themselves how they can be of greater service. Our region in particular has wonderful farms that are prepared to feed the community.”
To learn more about Foggy Hill Farm visit facebook.com/FoggyHillFarmNH. Circle Hill Farm can be found online at circlemountainfarm.weebly.com and facebook.com/yearroundcsafarm.