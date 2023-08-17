After this year’s challenging growing season, there’s no better time than August to celebrate and recognize the efforts of our area farmers and food producers. The 2023 Monadnock Farm Tour, hosted by the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition (MFCC) and the Monadnock Food Co-op, will seek to do just that when it returns this year on Saturday, Aug. 19, from noon to 5 p.m.
According to the MFCC’s website, “The Monadnock Farm Tour is one way we can celebrate the impact of farming operations on our local economy, the role they play in preserving open space, and how they contribute to our quality of life.”
The 2023 farm tour is an afternoon full of agricultural activities and samplings at 10-plus regional farms or food producers and will provide an inside look behind the barn doors, through the green pastures, into the kitchens, and even peeks at a pudding production facility.
This year’s participating farms include:
Alyson’s Farm in Walpole
Cheshire Gardens in Winchester
Crescendo Acres in Surry
Cornucopia Project Educational Farm in Peterborough
Draft Gratitude in Winchester
Echo Farm Puddings in Hinsdale
Stonewall Farm in Keene
Stuart & Johns/Windyhurst Farm in Westmoreland
The Farm at Wolf Pine Hollow in Hancock
Worker Bee Farm in Alstead
Frisky Cow Gelato in Keene
Monadnock Farm Tour tickets cost $10 per car and include visits to all farms on the tour. Tickets can be purchased either in advance (bring your receipt with you on the tour) or wristbands will be available for purchase at all farms on the day of the tour. All monies raised by this event go toward producing the 2024 Monadnock Farm Tour.
Each farm has its own unique activities planned for the tour. The Farm at Wolf Pine Hollow in Hancock, for example, will be offering free hayrides and a sampling of “yummy treats” for all visitors.
Another farm participant, Cornucopia Project in Peterborough, posted the following about the tour on its Facebook page: “This is a great opportunity to tour our high tunnels, explore our pollinator path, and learn more about our educational farm. We will also have native pollinator plants for sale at our farm stand.”
In addition to the tour, a 50/50 raffle will also be held with tickets available for $10/ticket. First prize is the cash prize of half of total tickets sold (at least $500). Second prize is 25 percent of a CSA share from Dog Days Farm (valued at $250) and third prize is a selection of locally sourced products worth $150.
This year’s tour also features a new bonus event: an exciting post-tour after party at The Outlaw Brewing Company in Winchester. This child-friendly party will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and encourages tour-goers to keep the celebration vibes flowing.
Live music will be provided by Heath Lewis, there will be a special Monadnock Farm Tour “spirit,” and locally sourced menu items will be available at the Outlaw Kitchen food truck. Leashed dogs are allowed at The Outlaw and the raffle drawing will also be held at the after party.
The MFCC offers the following tips for ideal enjoyment of the tour:
Bring cash, credit cards, and a cooler. Many of the farms and food producers will be selling products and some are cash-only, while others do accept Venmo and debit cards. A cooler is recommended to keep perishable foods cold.
Plan on visiting two or three farms/producers.
After petting animals, please use the hand sanitizer provided at each farm.
Wear close-toed shoes, not sandals. You never know what you might step into at a farm! Individual farm locations may also ask that you disinfect your shoes to prevent farm-to-farm germ transmission.
Bring sunscreen, hats, bug spray, and water.
There aren’t too many rules, but there are a few:
No pets allowed. (The Outlaw Brewing after party does allow dogs on leash.)
