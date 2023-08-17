After this year’s challenging growing season, there’s no better time than August to celebrate and recognize the efforts of our area farmers and food producers. The 2023 Monadnock Farm Tour, hosted by the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition (MFCC) and the Monadnock Food Co-op, will seek to do just that when it returns this year on Saturday, Aug. 19, from noon to 5 p.m.

According to the MFCC’s website, “The Monadnock Farm Tour is one way we can celebrate the impact of farming operations on our local economy, the role they play in preserving open space, and how they contribute to our quality of life.”

