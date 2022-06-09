Colton Bornkessel has yet to graduate middle school. But he’s already got a budding career as an entrepreneur.
The 12-year-old bags and sells compost from his family’s dairy farm in Hinsdale. He calls the business “Colton’s Compost.”
“I didn’t really think I was gonna make a lot the first year,” said Colton, who is completing the 6th grade. “But it turned out, when I started it, that the money kept coming and coming and coming.”
Colton’s mother, Courtney Hodge, and aunt, Bethany Hodge, run Echo Farm in Hinsdale, a dairy farm that produces puddings. About two years ago, Colton said, he read an article for class that sparked his interest in composting.
“After I read it, I walked into our pudding plant, and I saw how many eggshells they’re throwing out, and paper towels, and all the other stuff that can be composted,” Colton said. “Later that day, I decided to make my first compost bin.”
Colton said he didn’t plan to sell it until his grandfather pointed out the opportunity. He sold 150 bags last year and has already surpassed that in 2022.
“I plan to keep doing it until the farm stops or I don’t have any time,” he said.
Colton said he spends a few hours a week bagging compost. He puts the 40-pound bags on the roadside with a sign and a lockbox where customers can deposit payment. The bags go for $5 each.
Most customers stop by while he’s at school, so he doesn’t know exactly who’s buying, though he’s made a few deliveries.
But Colton’s Compost is clearly making a mark. “We see the red bags all around town,” said Courtney Hodge.
Colton isn’t the only one with an entrepreneurial spirit.
“It has gotten his little sister thinking about where she would like to start a business,” Hodge said.
The farm on Route 63 is fertile ground for a composting operation. Colton’s bins contain eggshells, food scraps, leaves and other biodegradable refuse, along with manure. If it’s too wet, he’ll put in bark chips “so it soaks it all up.”
It’s good for the environment, Colton said. “A lot of the stuff from our farm would just go to a landfill.”
As for the profits, Colton said he puts one third in his college fund and another third in his savings, keeping the rest for spending money.
Hodge said she and Colton are thinking about ways to grow Colton’s Compost, with plans to expand into wholesale. Colton also has his eye on an automatic bagger.
Hodge said the experience has been educational for her son, who also plays sports and is on the honor roll.
“They’re really important business lessons that he’s learned,” she said. “Thankfully, he’s a hard worker so we don’t have to prod him too hard.”
So, what advice would Colton give other new entrepreneurs?
“If you have an idea, try and stick with it, and see if it will actually work,” he said. “And hope for the best.”