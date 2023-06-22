In mid-July, Sirius, “the dog star” rises with the sun, bringing with it the hottest days of summer. Those mornings, owner Jack Rixey of Dog Days Farm, wakes early to harvest tomatoes and cucumbers, getting them into the cooler before they hold the heat of the day. He might linger just a minute in the cold before heading back out to attend to the hundreds of things that make a thriving community farm run smoothly.

Dog Days Farm offers three seasons of Community Supported Agriculture (CSAs) Customers reserve and pay for a share ahead of time. A model developed in the 1980s that helps farmers cover their costs for the season and makes getting local produce each week as easy as showing up at the farm. Dog Days offers delivery too, just one of the unique models it employs.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.