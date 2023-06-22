In mid-July, Sirius, “the dog star” rises with the sun, bringing with it the hottest days of summer. Those mornings, owner Jack Rixey of Dog Days Farm, wakes early to harvest tomatoes and cucumbers, getting them into the cooler before they hold the heat of the day. He might linger just a minute in the cold before heading back out to attend to the hundreds of things that make a thriving community farm run smoothly.
Dog Days Farm offers three seasons of Community Supported Agriculture (CSAs) Customers reserve and pay for a share ahead of time. A model developed in the 1980s that helps farmers cover their costs for the season and makes getting local produce each week as easy as showing up at the farm. Dog Days offers delivery too, just one of the unique models it employs.
The Spring Share at Dog Days is another special community asset. Starting in mid-March, before the last snow flies, Rixey and his team are piling baskets with fresh spinach, kale, green onions and arugula. It is a welcome sight after a long winter and after the tap gets turned back on, the greens are so clean people eat them out of the bag with their bare hands like animals turned out to Spring pasture.
“Everything is always so fresh,” says spring share customer, Blaine Capone. “Jack’s attention to the health of his plants and presentation is top notch.”
Summer baskets are filled with crowd favorites like heirloom tomatoes and colorful squash, and Fall baskets are a bounty of storage squashes and frost kissed kale. Fall shares go all the way to the week of Thanksgiving.
For the first time this summer, Dog Days is offering a Market Style pick-up so customers can choose which vegetables fill their basket. Dog Days offers variable frequencies of summer CSAs as well as different models of financial support including installment plans. The farm also participates in the Monadnock Farm Share program that partners with the Cheshire County Conservation District to offer subsidized CSA shares. Rixey has also supported many work-share models over the years including farm-work and delivery.
Dog Days also has a seasonal roadside nursery every Spring. Tables are laden with flowers, herbs and the same strong vegetables they grow in their own fields. There is also an on-site farm store, open dawn to dusk with coolers filled with produce, local cheese, eggs, bread and ice cream. It is also a pick-up spot for the Archway Farm Meat CSA. The store accepts cash, cards, and checks.
Rixey purchased the land that he has been managing for the last seven years last spring. The farm previously known as Tracie’s Community Farm became a farm in 2008 when then owners David Green and Matt Buonomana worked with the Monadnock Conservancy to put the property’s 15 acres into conservation. The generous desire to put the land into conservation made the land within reach for farmer, Tracie (Smith) Loock.
Rixey started at Tracie’s in 2016, and for the first two years apprenticed under Kristen and Sarah Wilson.
“We had a tight, hardworking crew and those first couple of years will always be part of my mental image of the farm. Sunny, full of laughs, hard work and beautiful veggies,” says Rixey.
In 2018, after the Wilsons departed, Rixey took over the farm operations.
“I was young, inexperienced, and I can say this with great clarity now, completely naïve to the demands of running a vegetable farm, but I was also determined, willing to accept failure as I learned, and surrounded by an incredibly supportive community,” says Rixey.
Although Rixey never had the opportunity to work directly with Loock, they spent hours on the phone talking about best practices. He also found support in the loosely formed cooperative of other CSA farms, sometimes called Farmers helping Farmers, including Sun Moon Farm, Hungry Bear Farm and Hillside Springs. They showed up that first Fall following a long and exhausting season. The fields were awash in weeds, but little by little, they made space for the fall crops and recovered a little of Rixey’s confidence.
In 2018, Loock approached Rixey about purchasing the farm, but Rixey wasn’t ready. Neighbors Tom and Mary Frazier purchased the farm that had once been part of their land, Elephant Rock Farm, temporarily reuniting the properties until Rixey purchased the farm in 2022.
Rixey considers the decision by the Frazier’s to effectively hold on to the farm until he was ready to purchase it a gift.
“I cannot express my gratitude enough for them to have done so,” he says. “I like to think that Dog Days Farm will be a continuation of what was already built on this property, and that I will be able to carry on the legacy left by Tracie’s Community Farm.”
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
