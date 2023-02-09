Every year, local news outlets report on the first baby of the year. Expectant mothers coax their labors forward competitively hoping to be eligible for the free diapers and the distinction. This strange competition is ultimately a celebration of new life and an act of enduring optimism. In our region, with our rural identity still tied to agriculture, we have our own harbinger of joy, the first calf born of the year. In 2023, this distinction goes to Clementine, born on New Year’s Day, at Manning Hill Farm in Winchester.
Clementine is the fifth cow to be born to mother, Neco. The genetics on her father’s side come by way of science introducing heartier Red Angus genes to her mother’s Dutch Belt and Line Back heritage. Calves are born year round at Manning Hill to ensure a steady supply of milk for the dairy. Born into the deep soft bedding of her mother’s maternity stall, Clementine made her entrance into the world without attendance. When Sarah Costa came to do her check, Neco was already vigorously licking Clementine clean, enthusiastically urging her to nurse.
Clementine stayed with her mother for four or five days before she began a bottle feeding routine twice a day with Sarah. The milk she receives is still that of the herd, unlike some commercial dairies that feed out powdered formula. Now a month out from her birth, Clementine has joined a small group of other calves who share a stall and space at the milk bar, a row of artificial teats.
It seems likely that Clementine will join the milking herd when she reaches maturity because of unique markings. Some young heifers are sold to other homesteads and others are raised with their male counterparts on the farm to become pasture raised beef. This decision is a privilege of the superior management at a small dairy like Manning Hill that prolongs the life and utility of its milking heifers. In many commercial operations, cows are routinely culled at 4-5 years, Sarah says that some members of her milking herd are 13 years old and so the herd doesn’t need replacement heifers as regularly.
Costa and her farm and life partner, Sam Canonica, have chosen to nurture the genetics of a rare breed, Dutch Belts, but they have also chosen to nurture something even more rare over the last 12 years, the work of running a small local dairy. The number of local dairy farms has dropped precipitously since the 1970s. According to the USDA, the output of small operations like Manning Hill now account for only 1% of the total milk production in the United States.
New England was once known for its dairy production, but now none of its small states makes inclusion in the list of the top five dairy producers. Even locally Brattleboro based, Green Mountain Creamery has opened an additional dairy processing facility in Phoenix, Arizona. The company says that the expansion is to be closer to Western markets, but it can’t hurt to be seated within two of the top dairy production states in the country, California and Texas.
Manning Hill is part of a small group of dairy farmers in the Monadnock region and some of their decisions about processing have made them still more unique. They pasteurize their milk, making it more accessible to a wider group of consumers including anyone immuno-comprised. They also bottle their own milk in reusable glass bottles and because of their decision to work with Dutch belts, they sell A2 milk. A2 milk contains very small fat molecules which means the milk is naturally homogenized and more easily digested.
Costa milks and bottles 650-750 gallons on Mondays and Thursdays and on Tuesdays and Fridays Canonica will get in the truck and make the deliveries to their 15 store accounts including the Monadnock and Brattleboro Coops, Rindge and Keene Hannaford’s, Nature’s Green Grocer, Roy’s in Peterborough, the Hancock Market, Mim’s Market in MA, “Up in Gill” in Gill, Archway Farm Store in Keene, and Kulick’s in Winchester.
This privilege of being able to pop into the store for fresh, local milk is not to be underestimated. It is due to the daily commitment of farmers like Sarah and Sam to face the seemingly mounting challenges of daily farm operations.
“We struggle with it,” says Sarah of the decision on whether to keep farming. “Almost on a daily basis. Farming is so up and down. And it is all stuff that is out of your control.”
This year “that stuff” included record droughts, skyrocketing diesel fuel prices and a shaky economy that led to double interest rates. Because all farm loans are considered high risk, this makes their interest rates variable and prone to inflation. Over the last year, any interest on loans Manning Hill held on agricultural equipment grew from 4.25%-8.25%.
Despite the real additional challenges that make the financial margins of success even slimmer, and cause daily existential crises, Sarah and Sam are making many optimistic moves that indicate that they are in it for the long haul.
For example, in the summer of 2022, drought in early and mid-summer stalled pasture growth. Without grass growth, the cows eat down existing pasture faster, must be rotated to fresh ground faster, and may need supplemental feed. No grass growth also meant no second cut hay to feed out to the milk and beef cows all winter. But instead of despairing, Costa and Canonica invested in more resilience. On part of the 200 acres of leased river bottom land where they normally hay, they started growing non-GMO grain corn. The corn provides a more dependable winter forage, stored safely in their new-to-them corn crib, the corn can be fed out all winter long to hungry cows, pigs and chickens. The new corn is a small step to provide more security against some of the uncontrollable factors like low hay yields and a volatile grain market.
Also in 2021, Sarah and Sam applied for and received a USDA Rural Energy for American grant that covered 25% of the installation cost of a roof top solar array that powers all of the farm’s energy needs. The barn sits high on a hill with a good Southern exposure. In the summer, the array produces even more energy than the farm can use. For now, the system can’t store the abundance of energy it sometimes produces. It can’t yet do what Manning Hill already does so well: storing the sun’s energy into something available year-round. Something so simple, yet complex, the work of the farmer to capture the energy of the sun in the grass and turn it into milk and meat.
Manning Hill beef, pork, eggs, maple syrup, and milk is available at their farm store: Monday, Thursdays and Saturdays, 9am-6pm and Fridays 2pm-6m. 79 Old Manning Hill Road, Winchester, New Hampshire.
