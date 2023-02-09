Every year, local news outlets report on the first baby of the year. Expectant mothers coax their labors forward competitively hoping to be eligible for the free diapers and the distinction. This strange competition is ultimately a celebration of new life and an act of enduring optimism. In our region, with our rural identity still tied to agriculture, we have our own harbinger of joy, the first calf born of the year. In 2023, this distinction goes to Clementine, born on New Year’s Day, at Manning Hill Farm in Winchester.

Clementine is the fifth cow to be born to mother, Neco. The genetics on her father’s side come by way of science introducing heartier Red Angus genes to her mother’s Dutch Belt and Line Back heritage. Calves are born year round at Manning Hill to ensure a steady supply of milk for the dairy. Born into the deep soft bedding of her mother’s maternity stall, Clementine made her entrance into the world without attendance. When Sarah Costa came to do her check, Neco was already vigorously licking Clementine clean, enthusiastically urging her to nurse.

