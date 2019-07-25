Beer Crops

When opening a beer from The Brewers at Nye Hill Farm in Roxbury there is so much more to the experience beyond that first sip.
Brewed using ingredients straight from Nye Hill Farm, there is integrity, consistency and a connection to community, as well as the tradition of small-farm brewed beer.
“I hope that by using homegrown ingredients, it makes the beer taste better,” said Sue Benik, the head brewer. “I use only natural, organic items and here I know how I grew it.
“I like being a small brewer so that I can be organic and follow the entire process from the fields to brewing, and it all works together. Even at the end, when I am done with a brew day, the spent greens go to the pigs.”
Colonial America had a history of farm-based brewing, which disappeared in the 19th century. Today, The Brewers at Nye Hill Farm proudly continue that tradition by using peaches and apples from their own orchards, honey from their hives, ginger and beets from their fields and for the first time, on-site strawberries, raspberries and blueberries for their triple berry sour.
“As much as I can I use what is produced on the farm. We are certified organic and when I need more, I shop local and organic,” Benik said. “The consistency has to be the same so what I can’t find here on the farm, I will go to the next closest organic farm.”
Beyond brewing with what is grown on her own farm, plus stock from the next closest farms, Benik believes in sourcing from within the community, which is why the “Percheron” Maple Coffee Porter is made with cold brew from Prime Roast Coffee Company along with maple syrup primarily from Maple Homestead Farm in Marlborough.
In addition to gathering additional supplies from within the area, Benik has found camaraderie and support within the fellowship of local brewers. This has been particularly enabling for Benik, as she came to brewing when her four children started to grow up and she needed something just for her.
The result, she says, has been quite fulfilling.
“So many microbreweries have popped up and they are all great. We all work together, and it is a tight-knit community,” Benik said. “I don’t think I really stand out among them, but I am farm-based just like George Washington once was.
“Nye Hill Farm is a gorgeous farm and the brewery is inside. I can say that we are farmers and brewers, or brewers and farmers and also that when you visit the brewery, you visit the farm.
“When people come to visit the brewery, they want to come back and often say they have never been so relaxed,” Benik continued. “Sometime the flavor or the label brings them to try the beer, but then they start digging more deeply and want to see where it comes from. Some people say this is one of their favorite sites and it is just a calming area of beauty.”
Benik said her greatest reward is watching folks smile as they take their first sip. That feeling of pride and contentment extends on to gratitude as much of where Benik wants to take The Brewers at Nye Hill Farm is focused on giving back to the community that helped her become a brewer.
“The entire community has been extremely supportive. When I approached Fireworks (restaurant in Keene) and asked for a tap they said yes. From there, the community has been behind everything I have tried. And I love that.
“I love supporting a community that has supported me. Sometimes people ask how much for a pint glass and I will say it is free, but if you want to put something in the jar, all the proceeds go to Hundred Nights. And then they might put in a $20,” Benik explained.
“Right now, I am happily located in Cheshire County and brewing a lot for the community. I want to make the community happy and think what does the community need and how can I help it get there.”
Look for beer from The Brewers at Nye Hill Farm in Keene at Fireworks, The Stage, 21 Bar & Grill, Luca’s Mediterranean Café, Brewtopia, Monadnock Food Co-op and Hannah Grimes Marketplace, plus at the Fitzwilliam Inn in Fitzwilliam and The Bellows Walpole Inn in Walpole. For more information, visit nyehillbrewers.com or
facebook.com/brewersofnyehillfarm.