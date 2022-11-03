As Luck Would Have It
Coraline James

The morning is crisp and clear. Clouds float effortlessly across the panes of blue of the New Hampshire sky. It’s a Saturday in October, The Farmers Market of Keene has once again sprung up its village of canopies in the Gilbo Avenue parking lot. The first stall on the left coming in from Main Street is Lucky 7 Farm, based in Washington, New Hampshire, owned and operated by Josh Hall and Jenny Gilligan.

The farm sits on 32 acres of land on the edge of the Ashuelot Pond. The main property, with the coops and the farm store, looks out over the pond. I first visited the farm with my mom on a cool, beautiful Sunday morning. The Tacoma came in quite handy, having had to drive over two gradients of washboard road to get to the farm. There were scores of animals all over. Cows and sheep in their pasture, chickens and ducks huddled about their coops. The roosters were penned in so a trailer could back up to the farm earlier in the day.

