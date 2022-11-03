As Luck Would Have It

The morning is crisp and clear. Clouds float effortlessly across the panes of blue of the New Hampshire sky. It’s a Saturday in October, The Farmers Market of Keene has once again sprung up its village of canopies in the Gilbo Avenue parking lot. The first stall on the left coming in from Main Street is Lucky 7 Farm, based in Washington, New Hampshire, owned and operated by Josh Hall and Jenny Gilligan.
The farm sits on 32 acres of land on the edge of the Ashuelot Pond. The main property, with the coops and the farm store, looks out over the pond. I first visited the farm with my mom on a cool, beautiful Sunday morning. The Tacoma came in quite handy, having had to drive over two gradients of washboard road to get to the farm. There were scores of animals all over. Cows and sheep in their pasture, chickens and ducks huddled about their coops. The roosters were penned in so a trailer could back up to the farm earlier in the day.
A small sandwich board in front of their stall advertised meats for sale: lamb, poultry, beef, which are butchered on the farm. Rows and rows of canned fruits and vegetables occupy much of the table space. The recipes are all derived from Jenny’s Grandmother’s recipe book. Along with baked goods from Abigail’s Bakery in Weir, New Hampshire. The Bakery has been owned by four generations of Jenny’s family, and in the last six months has been handed off to two of her children, Garret and Hanna.
The name of the farm alludes the stroke of luck that launched them on this journey, and the size of their blended family. Driving around Washington looking for a home. The two of them were, Josh tells me “Completely lost…Right up the road from the lake was a sign that said, ‘for sale by owner.’ It happened to be the farm that we purchased. The owners came running out. ‘Hey, do you want to see the place, do you want to see the place?’ So, we spent two hours there the first day.”
Josh had been looking for land and Jenny, property near the water. Two things which the farm had. The two had been pre-approved for a mortgage that was, as Josh put it, “to the dime” of the asking price of the farm. The sheer force of the serendipity made the move an easy one to make. Talking to Josh he put it “at some point you gotta not push fate. Just let stuff happen.”
The farm started small from there, with chickens. Speaking on whether or not they had any design on where their luck would take them Jenny said “A little bit… And then it just grew. We always knew we wanted to survive off the land and teach others to do the same.” When Covid lockdowns hit in 2020, Josh says that the farm really took off. “When everyone stayed home, they shopped at home too.”
Education is a major part of Lucky 7 Farm. Jenny, as well as being a baker, is a health and wellness coach. Josh, a certified wilderness guide. They provide classes on canning, chicken butchery, mushroom foraging, and more. Waste is avoided at all costs. Veggies which aren’t suitable for selling or canning are fed to the pigs or the chickens. At the end of a season, the turkeys and chickens are loose on the garden to put it to bed.
Little by little the farm grew to become what it is today. Jenny recalls Josh saying early on that they wouldn’t get a cow. “Josh is like ‘we’re never getting a cow’ and one day he comes home and is like ‘look I got a cow.’ I’m like ‘wait a minute, you said no cows.’” The bigger of their animals were ‘saves,’ animals in poor conditions they took onto their own farm. Their first cow. Their first sheep were pulled from an uncovered pen “about ten feet by ten feet, muck up to their necks.”
At the bottom of the Lucky 7 website is a quote by a Japanese farmer and philosopher: Masanobu Fukuoka. His philosophies revolved around a kind of elegance of action in relation to the way humans interact with nature. That one should strive in their relationship with nature to reduce useless and unnecessary action. Like and letting the turkeys tear down the garden at the end of a season. What is luck, if not a kind of harmony.
