Fourteen years ago, Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary opened its doors on rented land in Sullivan as a forever home for animals in need. Founders, Donna and Daryl Watterson take its mission as a healing place, just as seriously for the human visitors as they do for its permanent animal residents.
Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary became an official 501c3 four years ago. The move has allowed the Watterson’s to share the financial burden with donors and to officially fundraise. Donations go almost entirely to the animals and their care. Both the Watterson’s work as volunteers. Both work outside jobs and do not draw a salary from the non-profit. In the last year, through the generosity of their landlord they have also been able to permanently secure the property that houses both them and the Sanctuary, giving more security to the work they do.
The creation of a board, necessary for running a non-profit, has been a balancing force for the organization. The board helps remind Donna that the Sanctuary cannot accept new animals and is running at full capacity. The board’s self-protective mission means that the Sanctuary won’t dangerously overextend itself. This is a difficult line to draw since Donna says she receives four or five calls a day from families hoping to rehome animals.
“It breaks my heart,” she says.
Donna can’t offer placement at Grace Sanctuary, but she tries to counsel and brainstorm with callers about alternative solutions other than surrender. Sometimes she will do a site visit.
“But a lot of the time,” she admits. “They’re just done. People treat animals like toys.”
One of the increasing causes of surrender is economic. Feeding animals has become increasingly difficult in the last year. Local hay availability was drastically reduced this season due to drought conditions late in the summer and the price of the corn and grain has also increased due to national and global factors. Donna estimates that their food costs have increased by $10,000 over the last year.
Even with the oversight of the board of directors, Donna and Daryl remain at the heart and helm of the operation. Since its inception, the Sanctuary hasn’t operated with any official visitor hours, and this is currently something that Donna is unwilling to negotiate. She sees the open-door policy as a key part of the Sanctuary’s service to the community.
“We don’t have hours. We are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, because you can’t put a time on someone who is in need, or in need of a safe place,” says Donna.
For a time, when Donna was getting ready for bed, she would look out towards the barn and see the door open and the light on. A college student suffering from anxiety would be a regular visitor to the animals around 10:30 PM. Sitting with the animals calmed her.
Donna sometimes worries about the animals, but never about herself or the property. She deems the need for people in recovery to have places to go is too great. The sanctuary did lose a goat, due she says to people improperly feeding her, but she hopes that the guidelines she has posted about interacting with the other animals will keep them safe.
Now that the Sanctuary is at capacity, with around 50 animals living on the property, the focus of the organization can shift to its interactions with its human animals. Education is a big part of what Donna hopes to achieve, both the overt kind, through programming, and the subtler type, of just having the space to commune with an animal. Many people visit the sanctuary both officially in groups and as individuals. Chesco, Monadnock Family Services, and Cedarcrest Center for children with disabilities are all regular visitors to the farm. Donna also hopes to foster new and additional relationships including homeschooling organizations and Veterans groups. The Sanctuary is also wheelchair accessible. Even the pastoral view from the car park can be therapeutic.
Donna’s personal history of recovery coupled with her compassion for animals creates the unique tandem mission of the organization. Her wide reaching empathy is a rarity in the animal rescue field, that often draws a type of person compassionate to animals, but uninterested in working with their human counterparts.
Donna hopes to find the time to develop additional programming that could provide more regular money for operations and replace the sporadic feast and famine cycle of fundraising. She is grateful for the generous donations of local individuals and organizations like Jake’s Five Star, Horse and Buggy Feed, and Keene Webworks, but knows that she can’t keep dipping into the community well forever. Creating animal sponsorships has also been an idea that has been batted around by the board.
Beyond money, more manpower is needed, both on the farm and online. Working to care for the daily needs of the animals takes up the lion’s share of the time in the day, leaving little time to develop and share the stories online that would be necessary to bring in money from a wider net. Stories, such as that of Gronk, the convivial rescue pig that lives both inside and out. A candy thief, who loves Skittles and lying by the woodstove. Gronk recently was married to another rescue pig on the farm, Henrietta. Their story, shared in the soon to be released book, Pigtails of Gronk and Henrietta, will hopefully raise awareness about the perils of possible pig ownership. Promotion of the animals themselves is a difficult balance. Blasting social media with images of cuddly animals can lead people down the same path that landed animals at Grace Sanctuary in the first place, impulsive ownership.
Donna reminds visitors that caring for an animal is a “10-12 year commitment. I try to help them think about where they will be in their lives at that time,” she says. Donna knows where she will be. She’ll be here, and so will the animals, anytime, day or night.
Learn more about how you can help Grace Animal Sanctuary and how Grace Animal Sanctuary can help you at amazinggraceanimalsanctuary.org or visit at 161 Centre St., Sullivan, NH.
Also, keep your eyes peeled for a Gronk Book appearance scheduled at the Dublin Community Center, February 11th.
