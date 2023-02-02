Fourteen years ago, Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary opened its doors on rented land in Sullivan as a forever home for animals in need. Founders, Donna and Daryl Watterson take its mission as a healing place, just as seriously for the human visitors as they do for its permanent animal residents.

Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary became an official 501c3 four years ago. The move has allowed the Watterson’s to share the financial burden with donors and to officially fundraise. Donations go almost entirely to the animals and their care. Both the Watterson’s work as volunteers. Both work outside jobs and do not draw a salary from the non-profit. In the last year, through the generosity of their landlord they have also been able to permanently secure the property that houses both them and the Sanctuary, giving more security to the work they do.

