African Safari Corn Maze at Gaines Farm in Guilford, Vt.

Looking for something a-MAZE-ing to do? Gaines Farm is your best bet for this fall season.
Each autumn Gaines Farm creates a large, themed corn maze. This year’s theme is African Safari. An arial view of this seven-acre maze shows two giraffes, a lion, a cheetah and a safari tourist with binoculars — all under a big, beautiful sun. It’s so unbelievable you will have to see it in person to witness just how large this is.
Gaines Farm was established in 1782 by David Gaines and his son, Joseph. Joel, a son of Joseph took over the farm in 1829 and became the third generation of Gaines to farm on the property. The tradition continued through Edward, then Sidney and his son, Robert Sr., who passed away in 2007.
Today, the farm is in its fourth century and is run by Robert Jr., his wife Jacqueline and their son, Kyle. The farm continues with many of its old traditions along with some new.
If you’ve never been to a corn maze, the premise usually goes: There is something that needs to be solved or information that needs to be collected throughout the maze, which in turn helps lead you to the finish line. Usually, every year there is a different theme and the goal is to walk throughout the maze collecting clues or finding each station hidden through the maze.
The goal for Gaines’ maze this year is something similar to the game of “Clue.”
Entitled, The Farm Scene Investigation, “Farmer Joe is missing. There was an accident and it appears to be foul play. There are seven farm animal suspects that we need you to investigate. Collect the evidence to find the weapon, the suspect and the location where the crime took place. You will find six location scenes within the corn maze. At each scene you will find an animal, a weapon and location to eliminate. Punch your card to keep track of your clues. Hurry! Solve the mystery. Put the guilty farm animal behind bars and save Farmer Joe.”
If the thought of being lost in a maze makes you too nervous to try it out, have no fear! Gaines Farm notes that there are plenty of games and clues through the entire maze to help even the most directionally challenged individuals find their way to the end. There is also a tall bridge within the maze that you can climb and see above the whole corn field.
The maze isn’t the only fun attraction that Gaines Farm has planned for the season though. There is a cute “Cow Train” ride through the farm, a baby animal barnyard, pick your own pumpkin field, games such as ring toss and a large playground complete with tire swings.
With all the fun to be had, you’re sure to work up an appetite, so get ready to eat some yummy carnival type foods the farm will be serving up.
For the Halloween thrill seekers, the farm will also have a haunted corn maze and a haunted hay ride after hours from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in October. There will be a bonfire, apple cider and fried dough, along with all the thrills and chills you could ever imagine.
Prices for daytime admission are $14 for ages 13 through 61; $12 for children ages 3 through 12; children under 3 are free; $12 for seniors and military.
Prices for haunted admission are $15 for the hayride; $13 for the corn maze; $25 for a combo ticket which includes both the hayride and the corn maze.
Gaines Farm is located at 6343 Calvin Coolidge Memorial Highway, Guilford, Vt. They are open on Saturdays and Sundays through October 30. For more information visit them online www.gainesfarm.com or call, 802-257-0409.
