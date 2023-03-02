With the weather playing peek-a-boo between 5 and 60 degrees, it’s certain we’ve had a heck of a winter. As the season begins to dwindle though, farmers will be having an easier time keeping crops alive and well. Just in time for the annual Co-op CSA fair, which is planned for March 5th. The fair will take place in the co-op’s meeting rooms from 2 pm to 5 pm and host several local farms within the Monadnock Region.
You’re probably asking yourself right now, what the heck is a CSA?
Well, for those who don’t routinely hang around New England farmers, a CSA is short for Community Supported Agriculture. The term is used for a popular style of farming that involves crop-sharing. According to the Rodale Institute, the method emerged from overseas in 1986 and settled its roots in two northeastern farms; The Indian Line Farm in Massachusetts and Temple-Wilton Community Farm in New Hampshire.
The way it works is farmers will come together and invest in an insurance net of fruits, vegetables, livestock, etc. for their community. The community then pays for a share of those goods ahead of time and will receive them throughout the year.
It‘s a simple idea and there have been great benefits that arose from taking on the CSA business model.
For example, the farms are able to receive payment in advance and allocate their money where they need it most. It also allows for them to meet and get to know their community members while marketing earlier in the season to sell the crops. On the community side, people are receiving quality, farm fresh goods, straight to their table. They are able to develop a taste for the goods that come from each farm and pick and choose what they like best, all while developing a relationship with the farmers.
This works even better when a large number of farmers join the CSA. As it allows for more opportunities for efficiency and affordability. Not to mention there is a higher guarantee of fresh greens throughout the harsh New England winters, in case something goes wrong with one farm’s crops.
Now, with the idea of a CSA firmly situated in your noggin, let’s get into some of the planned farms that will be joining the fair! (And there are several so take a seat.)
Abenaki Springs Farm:
Coming to town from Walpole, this local farm offers a handful of crop shares: Spring, Summer, Fall, and full-season sales. Their crops range from a wide selection of certified organic berries, herbs, and vegetables.
Located in Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire, these local farmers use organic principles and integrated pest management guidelines in their growing methods. They provide fresh and clean vegetables, fruits, and herbs. They have Summer and Fall shares available and are willing to deliver straight to your home! Learn more about them at DogDaysNH.com.
Hillside Springs Farm & CSA Garden
These folks come from Westmoreland and offer everything from vegetables to apple cider. Their farm uses only hand and horse-powered equipment and they allow you to go pick your own flowers! You can learn more about them by going to hillsidespringfarm.com.
Lucia Rising Flowers
This farm hails from East Dummerston, VT, and focuses on growing seed-to-vase micro flowers. They also run a self-service farmstand that offers fresh-cut arrangements. Check out more about them by going to luciarisingflowers.com.
Mountain Foot Farm
Located in Rindge, NH, these folks work to bring nutrient-dense food to the community. They raise a number of pasture-raised livestock, including cattle and pigs, and offer meat CSA shares. You can contact them by calling 207-949-3825.
Rambling Oaks Farm
The next farm was originally located in Tulsa, OK, but has resettled in the southwest of New Hampshire. They offer fresh and organic produce and microgreens and produce solely for a non-profit organization. They have a ton of CSA share choices so visit their website, ramblingoaksfarm.com to learn more.
Stonewall Farm
Located here in our very own Keene, NH, Stonewall Farm carries a CSA Membership chock full of seasonal vegetables, herbs, berries, and more. They offer a chance to gather your own herbs and flowers and receive discounts. To learn more, visit their website, stonewallfarm.org.
Sun Moon Farm
Another Rindge-located farm, these folks offer a diverse mix of vegetables for their CSA shares. To learn more about what crops they grow, visit their website, sunmoonfarm.org.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.