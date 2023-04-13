Most farmers will tell you that it’s the simple things in life that matter most. Esther and Bryan Jalava, owners of Nordshire Farm Barn & Bakery in Swanzey, say they established their farm back in 2015 with a few simple ingredients, like love, a dream, and tons of faith.

A blended family with six children between them, including one together and a nephew who moved here from Boston as a teen and fell in love with country living, family life was busy. Esther worked previously for a local nonprofit before rising childcare costs led her to find a path that allowed her to make a living at home.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.