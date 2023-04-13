Most farmers will tell you that it’s the simple things in life that matter most. Esther and Bryan Jalava, owners of Nordshire Farm Barn & Bakery in Swanzey, say they established their farm back in 2015 with a few simple ingredients, like love, a dream, and tons of faith.
A blended family with six children between them, including one together and a nephew who moved here from Boston as a teen and fell in love with country living, family life was busy. Esther worked previously for a local nonprofit before rising childcare costs led her to find a path that allowed her to make a living at home.
And so Nordshire Farm Barn & Bakery, located in a large 1780 farmhouse on Sawyer’s Crossing Road, came to be. As the farm’s website proudly states, “We are a small farm with a big heart and a warm hearth.”
Part of a large Finnish family (she is one of 10 children), Esther grew up in Troy and Bryan in Keene, so both are longtime Monadnock Region residents. There’s a large Finnish population in the Troy, Rindge, and New Ipswich areas, Esther said.
The bakery arm of the farm produces an assortment of baked goodies weekly, with special orders available upon request and 90 percent of them are Finnish pastries, Esther said. Some of the offerings include nisu (braided sweet Finnish cardamom coffee bread), korvapuusti (sweet Finnish cinnamon rolls), stuffed nisu (with cinnamon-sugar, jams, jellies, or almond paste), nisu stars or wreaths, orange chocolate chip cookies, and breads (sourdough, rye, wheat, or cornbread).
“I make what I like to eat,” she said. “Why not? And I like to make new things. The pandemic helped with all of that. We were finding new things to keep busy.”
Springtime is a busy time on the farm and the Easter orders fly in, Esther said, as she bakes up treats for her customers’ holiday tables. Some travel from as far away as Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island to pick up the farm’s delicious breads and pastries.
A second spoke in the farm’s wheel are its eggs and poultry. Their large flock is home to chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, and Guinea fowl. The farm also offers a variety of hatching eggs and chicks, including French Toulouse geese, Khaki Campbell ducks, Olive Egger chickens, and broad-breasted turkeys.
Additional farm animals can be found living there as well, from a cow and pigs to a goat, mini-donkeys, mini-horses, and five horses. Most of the animals on the farm are either rescues or surrenders, Esther said, adding that it’s difficult to say no to an animal that’s in need of a safe place to live.
Riding lessons are available, as are trail rides, for beginners through experienced riders of all ages. A longtime rider herself, Esther believes passionately in the power of riding to build confidence and body strength, and to teach responsibility through the care of the animals. The farm offers a work exchange program for lessons and riding.
Tackling the creative aspects of the business in addition to everything else, Bryan is also an artist, and although he has exhibited his paintings occasionally and some of his work can be seen on the farm’s website, he paints primarily for stress reduction and as creative outlet. That is, when he can find the time.
While they’ve been selling their products from a back room of the farm, they are currently in the final stages of a plan to open a bakery-café on the farm this spring and are just waiting for some red-tape approvals. The goal is to offer a relaxing space for customers to pick up their orders, and to perhaps sit and eat their goodies and drink a cup of coffee or tea, especially those who have traveled great distances.
Another exciting adventure that’s on the docket for this summer is a trip to Finland with their youngest son.
“We’ve wanted to go all our lives,” Esther said. “It will be nice to tie it all in and to visit the towns and relatives and hear their stories.”
Family is at the heart of everything they do on the farm, and with three children still at home, activities keep them running in many different directions. But it’s clear that Esther wouldn’t have it any other way because when asked about her favorite aspect of farm life, she knew her answer straight away.
“For me, it’s allowing my children to see where their food comes from,” she said, explaining that they’ve endeavored to teach their kids to live self-sustainably and how to grow their own food and care for the animals, while doing it humanely. They’ve been able to learn about the whole life process of an animal, from eggs and birth to the end of life.
“It’s a great experience for the kids,” she said. “The bread is just a bonus.”
Nordshire Farm Barn & Bakery is at 416 Sawyer’s Crossing Road in Swanzey. To order baked goods online, visit nordshirefarm.com. For more information, contact nordshirefarm@gmail.com or 603.762.1250. Follow the farm on Facebook and Instagram for updates and the upcoming café opening date.
