A Hand Built Homestead in Alstead

Photo of Celeste

With winter soon to be upon us, many of the local farmers and home canners are preparing their stores for the cold weather and heavy snowfall. As this practice is becoming popular amongst younger generations, many classes on how to stock up for the winter are popping up all over. One such presentation is “Preparing the Harvest” led by Celeste Longacre, at the Monadnock Food Co-op.

The event is set to happen on September 1st, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. The presentation will be a PowerPoint slide on how to harvest your garden, how to can, freeze, dry, and store the goods you have harvested, and many other lessons from Celeste’s experience as a home gardener.


