A Hand Built Homestead in Alstead

With winter soon to be upon us, many of the local farmers and home canners are preparing their stores for the cold weather and heavy snowfall. As this practice is becoming popular amongst younger generations, many classes on how to stock up for the winter are popping up all over. One such presentation is “Preparing the Harvest” led by Celeste Longacre, at the Monadnock Food Co-op.
The event is set to happen on September 1st, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. The presentation will be a PowerPoint slide on how to harvest your garden, how to can, freeze, dry, and store the goods you have harvested, and many other lessons from Celeste’s experience as a home gardener.
I was able to travel to Alstead and visit the Longacre farm, which has a wonderful sign on the squash and cucumber-covered fencing that aptly reads “Celeste’s Garden.” The first thing I learned was that 45 years ago, Celeste and her husband Bob, moved into a hand-built octagonal house and began to set up shop.
After hand cutting their yard through a forest of sucker trees, Bob crafted a number of natural wooden garden beds. “We didn’t use pressure-treated wood, because of the arsenic it produces. But soon the wood rotted out and he replaced it with stone, it took seven years and then three to build the stone walkway,” Celeste said when she recounted the history of her garden.
Once we finished the tour of the vegetable beds (and avoided the blanket of Thyme that rules the nooks and crannies of the garden), we moved on to the three compost piles that she runs. Celeste described the need for a usage pile, a cooking pile, and a third pile, which is located downhill from the chicken coop, to soak up nutrients and minerals. Chatting about the chickens and their many uses, we discussed the various benefits of bone broth, which she makes using the chickens and other vegetables like beets, kale, and onions from the garden. “It’s proven to help with joint pain, my husband I have been using it for years and have not had any problems, he actually fell from our loft once and stood up just fine,” she said.
Next, we chatted about the challenges of living without major utilities and what their biggest concerns were. “The driveway is our biggest challenge, it’s 3/8ths of a mile and tends to wash out during the rainy and snowy seasons and has to be maintained,” she said. Celeste went on to say that living without running water is also a pain, having to lug the water in and out, but they are used to it at this point, and having an outhouse helps.
“We’re also tied in with the electrical grid now,” she said when asked about the solar panels. Celeste then went on to give a full rundown of how the panels work; pulling in power that they use for their amenities, then topping off their backup batteries, and finally flowing what remains back to the grid. “It works so well, we don’t even notice when we lose power, the backups come on so fast that the clocks don’t even change.”
A tour of the house revealed that the Longacre’s were avid readers, with some of the walls lined from top to bottom with old paperback novels and magazines. Two reclining chairs near their small wood stove, set up in the core of the house, made for a comforting and warm atmosphere that a Hobbit would enjoy.
With so many activities going on within the homestead, asking what her favorite thing to do was the next obvious question, to which she answered “I love cooking for people, and using recipes as ideas, then throwing in what I have available. Using good ingredients makes good food.”
The tour concluded with the reveal of her original passive refrigerator within the floor and the additional root cellar, where she stores beets and carrots in wood chips, though she said sand is the best way. Celeste also mentioned that the potatoes hold well over the winter until they start sprouting eyes near July.
Finally, sitting down with a cup of organic coffee and fresh milk from another local farmer, Celeste talked about her ties with Astrology. “We were building the farm and I needed some sort of income, and I have always felt a destiny connection to Astrology,” she said.
As the author of “Celeste’s Garden Delights,” she had experience in the book world with her first book “Visitors Guide to Planet Earth” back in the ’80s. “I toured for three years, selling the book and reading people’s charts while making multiple predictions that came true.” Celeste even found herself on tv once as a guest on an episode of NBC’s ‘Today Show.’ “It was a big hit and so much fun,” she said.
Nowadays, Celeste spends her days tending to the garden with Bob and their dog Rosie, where she offers open invites to folks who want to learn and come work for the day. She is also an avid writer, having written blogs for a number of outlets, predictions for the Farmer’s Almanac, and for her own website, Celestelongacre.com.
As the visitation of the farm came to a close, she ended with some words of wisdom that summed up her years on the little homestead, “It requires a lot of effort in the beginning, but if you are young and willing, it gets easier and can be done.”
