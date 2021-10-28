In an ELF editorial meeting the other day, we were talking about the story topics for our Halloween issue… specifically the Pickin’ & Pokin’ column. I knew it was going to be tough to beat last year’s piece. It was about photographing the dead. Cool and creepy though it was, it was also a little heart-wrenching. Photography was incredibly expensive in the 1800s through early 1900s so sometimes the only photo taken of a person was their memorial photo. The only photographic evidence a person had lived.
Somebody mentioned Victorian baby cages and my ears immediately pricked up. What? Well, after a bit of research, I found several articles about baby window cages that were apparently pretty popular from about 1934-1948 according to rarehistoricalphotos.com. The concept actually came from an even earlier time period, though. In “The Care and Feeding of Children” by Dr. Luther Emmett Holt, published in 1884, he espoused the notion that babies needed to be “aired” out… to purify their blood, make them strong and generally toughen them up. It also helped a baby’s digestion and made them able to withstand common illnesses such as a cold. Window cages weren’t mentioned at all in the book, though. He merely suggested placing a baby’s bassinet near an open window. Cold water baths were also mentioned as a good substitute for outside air.
According to Wiki, in 1906 at just 21 years old, Eleanor Roosevelt placed her first child, Anna, in a wire cage outside one of the back windows in her apartment in New York during naptime. After neighbors threatened to call the Society for Prevention of Cruelty Towards Children upon hearing the wailing baby hanging high above in a cage, Eleanor explained that she just thought she was being a modern mother.
The first patent for a baby window cage was filed in 1922 by an Emma Read. Dubbed as a “portable baby cage,” the units became particularly popular in London during the 1930s where many urban children grew up without access to gardens and back yards. So popular they were, in fact, that philanthropic organizations saw fit to supply young city dwelling mothers versions of these cages throughout entire neighborhoods they sponsored. By the beginning of WWII baby cage use ceased with the Battle of Britain blitz led by Luftwaffe. Baby cage popularity would surge again a few times until completely being discontinued in the 1950s as safety awareness became more standardized in modern domestic life.
Strangely, according to “Baby Cages: The 1930s Solution to Giving Your Child Fresh Air” by Krissy Howard at allthatsinteresting.com, there were never any injuries or deaths reported as a result of baby cages. Maybe it’s time to give them another look, Mom!