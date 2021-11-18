It’s Not Easy Being a Turkey in November

November is turkey month, when the birds become the most prominent poultry. So, what’s it like raising them?
For one thing, it’s interesting.
“They definitely have more personality than chickens,” said Julie Whitcomb of Julie’s Happy Hens, a poultry farm in Mont Vernon.
“They’ll come up to you if you’re standing near the fence,” she said. “And if you say anything or sneeze or laugh out loud, they all gobble together back at you.”
And the males like to fight with one another, she said.
“They don’t really hurt each other,” she said. “it’s just funny. It’s like a bunch of kids in a school yard in middle school. The girls all leave, and they don’t even pay attention to the boys showing off.”
Whitcomb raises heritage breeds, which are good at flying, she said.
“If they get spooked about something, or they just decide to fly somewhere, they’ll fly outside the coop — and then they can’t figure out how to get back in.”
The farm gets day-old poults (turkey chicks) in May. First, they spend a couple weeks in a brooder, a box that can be kept around 90 degrees. “The first week or two, they need to be kept pretty warm,” Whitcomb said. Then they spend a few more weeks in a pen on a garage floor. Once they’ve grown enough and have some feathers, they’re moved to the regular coop.
The birds are let outside each morning and spend the day in a fenced-in enclosure. They’re given a grain-based feed with a higher protein content than chicken feed — but they also love to graze. Whitcomb said they like apples and bugs, among other things.
“As soon as you let them out in the morning, they start pecking at the ground,” she said.
While chickens tend to be raised on shorter cycles — eight to 12 weeks — turkeys can take six months or so, said Bruce Bickford of Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole.
Because they’re bigger birds (with bigger personalities), their enclosures have to be that much more secure.
“They have a lot of weight behind them,” he said. “… They’re very curious animals, and they like to visit with you when you come near them. And if your fence isn’t secure enough, they’ll just walk right over the fence and come on out. Chickens tend not to do that.”
Bickford’s turkeys spend their days in a large, fenced-in pasture. Bickford uses electric poultry netting, which he turns on at night to repel predators.
He often baits the fence by wrapping bacon around it, hoping predators will touch the bacon and get shocked by the fence.
“In particular the dogs, like the fox and the coyotes, if they touch the electric fence they’ll never try it again,” Bickford said.
Bickford raises a standard commercial breed, a large, broad-breasted white bird.
“I’ve managed to figure out how to keep them very, very healthy,” he said. “Everybody said you couldn’t do it organically on the pasture without antibiotics and all that.”
Early on, he puts a lot of mineral-rich kelp in their feed, along with handfuls of sand — birds need bits of sand or rock to help them digest.
“Anything you can do to mimic the natural way of birds increases their health,” he said. “So kelp sort of takes the place of them running around the ground, grazing on anything that they can find.”
Once they’re out in the pasture, Bickford said, their instincts kick in. They’ll graze on just about any vegetation, including grass, clover and low-hanging leaves. One time, when he was working at a farm in Massachusetts, a flock of turkeys cleared a field of poison ivy.
“If you give them all the right stuff, if they’re healthy and they’ve got plenty of green stuff and pasture to eat and all that, they’re pretty rugged, and they do OK,” he said.
Bickford said turkeys are “very gregarious” and fun to raise.
“It’s a lot of fun, that’s why I keep doing it,” he said. It’s also a nice feeling, he said, to know that people at Thanksgiving will get an “exceptionally quality, nutritious bird when they’re sitting around a table somewhere.”