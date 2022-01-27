It’s not a dog after all!

In the editorial meeting for this Lunar New Year issue I discussed doing a piece on Blue Willow chinaware. Very collectible dishes with a broad history. As I described it, I started to get a sense of déjà vu. Had I perhaps already written a piece on Blue Willow? One of my colleagues said she thought I had. Well, I searched and searched but never turned up that article so I thought I’d better err on the side of caution of not being repetitive.
Antique buying and selling is one of my side gigs I enjoy immensely. I’m by no means an expert on antiques and vintage finds but I find old things pretty darn cool and I like the camaraderie in the antiques world amongst dealers. Now, some dealers will tell you not to buy things for resale just because you like them. Buy what sells and buy what’s good. “Good” being a very subjective term, I’d say that yes, I try to buy what sells but I have a hard time buying things that I don’t personally care for. One of my little niches that I sell around is vintage Asian items.
One of the most frequent pieces I buy and sell (when I can find them) is old incense burners. My favorites are the little porcelain and Tibetan silver varieties which are by no means antiques (the standard I go by is that an item has to be over 100 years old to be an antique. Otherwise, it’s simply vintage.) These little incense burners are actually vintage tourist souvenirs and I’ve written previously about them. The Tibetan silver is not the silver you and I normally think of. It’s an amalgam of metals that resembles pure silver but much less costly. Despite their certainly non-precious status, I love the intricate detail that is put into each one of them.
Often, on top of these little burners, an animal is perched… either a monkey or a Foo dog. Monkeys are my favorite. The Foo dogs are a little more caricature-like and they certainly don’t look like any dog I’ve ever seen. Well, it turns out, Foo dogs are not dogs at all. They’re lions! According to “Ancient History: The Origin of Dogs of Foo” by Mackinnon Fine Furniture at thesourceforantiques.wordpress.com, Foo dogs are guardian animals originally from China in the Han Dynasty age. These stone lions were placed at the entrances to palaces, temples and homes to protect both the home and its inhabitants.
Typically, Foo dogs come in pairs, a male and a female, symbolizing yin and yang. The male usually holds an orb under one paw while the female holds a cub under hers. The orb represents the world while the cub (or pup) represents nature or a nurturing nature. The Foo dog tradition spread throughout other parts of Asia including Japan, Korea, Thailand and Singapore. More than just protection, they also symbolized wealth and success. The lions are known as “komainu” in Japanese.
How these lions became known as Foo dogs is interesting. It’s because they resemble Shih Tzu and Chow Chow dogs that they’re known as foo or fu dogs in English according to “5 things you should know about Foo dogs” at impeccablenestdesign.com. If one of the pair has an open mouth and the other closed, this represents breathing or the sound of “om.”
If you have a pair and adhere to the feng shui design school of thought, the female belongs on the left and the male on the right. They also should be presented as a pair and not in separate rooms. I’d say I have more of an appreciation of Foo dogs now.Monkeys still reign supreme in my little collecting world, though.