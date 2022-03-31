It’s a Prickly Matter

I’ve had a few close encounters with porcupines, but I’ve never been quilled. I wish I could say as much for the dog I once had. A friend had just pulled in the yard to pick me up for an ice fishing trip. When he stepped out of his truck he said: “Uh-oh, look at your dog.”
Grendyl, the English mastiff, was wearing a new bristling mustache. It was obvious the dog had encountered a quill pig and had been a bit too curious about the slow-moving animal. Fortunately, Grendyl hadn’t reacted by trying to bite the creature. None of the quills were inside the dog’s mouth. The fishing trip was temporarily put on hold while I got out the pliers and the big dog and I had a wrestling match in the snow. When we were done neither of us was happy about the interaction, but the dog was quill-free.
This is not an uncommon occurrence of rural life dog ownership. These waddling, slow-motion on-the-ground big rodents are a real temptation if you’re a dog. I’ve never had anyone tell me their cat got quilled, but I imagine it probably happens occasionally, too,
It’s not just canines that get damaged by this well-armed critter. Trees are vulnerable to girdling by this bark eater and they especially favor the flavor of apple trees. Another favorite item on the menu is any wooden thing that has been spiced with the salt of sweaty hands—items like axe handles and canoe paddles. Yet another delicacy is the occasional calcium-rich shed deer antler, also favored by mice.
The average porcupine wears about 30,000 quills and each one is equipped with tiny barbs that make them resistant to removal from flesh. Left alone they only want to go deeper and fester, which is why removal is imperative. It’s also important to do the removal as soon as possible, before the quills absorb heat and body fluids and swell, making the removal even harder. Those quills are hardened, stiff hollow hairs made of keratin, like our fingernails.
One of the myths about this animal is that they can throw those quills. That is untrue. Keep your distance and you’re safe from harm. Up close, however, a slap of the tail is all it takes. This animal is ordinarily docile, but when threatened, raises those quills as a defense.
One of the stories I grew up with was the one where it is important never to kill a porcupine. The reason for this is that someone who is lost in the woods and starving can easily club one for food. How do they taste? I wouldn’t know. I like wild foods, but this is one I haven’t tried.
In the past (prior to 1976) there was a 50-cent bounty on porcupines in New Hampshire, due to their habit of damaging timber and fruit trees. Twigs and bark aren’t all this short-legged critter eats. While it prefers to dine on hemlock trees in the winter, this herbivore also eats foliage, flowers, fruits and nuts.
Porcupines are great climbers, equipped with stout, curved claws and pebbled foot pads. Wintertime sign includes a furrowed trail in the snow, sprigs of hemlock on the snow and bean-shaped feces pellets. They den in ledges and hollow trees and typically leave masses of those pellets at the den entrance.
One creature that does have an appetite for this pig of the woods is the fisher, which attacks the head and later rolls the porcupine on its back to eat them from the belly inward. The belly is not equipped with quills. I’ve found porcupine pelts, quill-side down and suspect they were fisher kills, although bobcats also have porcupine on their menu.
On several occasions I’ve shared a tree with one of these climbers. As an archery deer hunter, I spend some time in fall months sitting in tree stands. A couple times I’ve climbed into a stand without realizing right away that a porcupine, hidden by foliage, was already occupying the tree. And a couple times I’ve watched one of these slow-moving animals approach from a distance, honed in on the very tree I was occupying.
Once I let one climb up past me, thinking we could share the tree. Later, I had the feeling I was being watched and turned my head to find that porcupine looking me right in the eye. That was too close for comfort. I gave up that day’s hunt and let it have the tree to itself.
Porcupines mate in the fall (carefully, I imagine) and give birth to a single baby seven months later. That baby is born with soft quills that rapidly harden and it will stay with its mother for about six months.
A friend of mine once encountered a baby porcupine on the trail, while hiking. He scooped it up in his gloved hands only to find those gloves stitched to his hands with quills, showing even the little ones are well equipped for defense.