It’s a Lucky Shamrock Festival in Jaffrey!

When organizers of Jaffrey’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade began thinking about returning after a two-year pandemic hiatus, they decided to come back in an even bigger way.
“We knew we were probably gonna be able to go this year,” said Steve Jackson, the CEO and managing director of the theater, which co-produced the first two parades in 2018 and 2019. “And then I thought, well, we have an opportunity. We can let it be kind of a springboard for a whole week of entertainment.”
The result is The Shamrock Festival, which began this past weekend and continues through Saturday.
Its first day was Saturday, the day of the parade itself — though a winter storm forced the last-minute cancellation of what would have been the first parade since 2019.
The lineup features an array of music, film and other culture. “We wanted to have a good mix,” Jackson said.
The schedule so far has included an Irish dance performance; fiddler Máiréad Nesbitt of the band Celtic Woman, backed by New Hampshire’s own Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki trio; a talk by Irish novelist Olive Collins; and several movie showings, including film of the 25th anniversary performance of “Riverdance” in 2020.
And there’s more to come.
Today (Thursday) at 7 p.m. is a showing of the 1996 film “Michael Collins.” Then, at 8 p.m., Boston comedian Mike Donovan headlines a comedy show dubbed “Monad Knock-Knock Stand-Up St. Pat’s Day.”
On Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. is a free performance by Irish musician Jack Hickey. Following that, at 7:30 p.m., is a concert by Téada, a traditional band from Ireland that’s touring in the U.S.
Like Nesbitt, who performed earlier in the week, Téada is a traditional Celtic fiddler band “very much like the Chieftans, the Irish Rovers — very traditional Irish folk, Celtic folk song,” Jackson said.
Things wrap up on Saturday with the Chris Fitz Band out of Boston. It’s not exactly Irish — more of a “Jimi Hendrix blues rock-type sound,” Jackson said — but still a good time.
The show is in the Park Theatre’s Eppes Auditorium, where a section of seats will be pulled back to create a large dance floor, Jackson said. “His music is infectious for dancing, and people are gonna want to put their boogie shoes on.”
The other events are also at the Park Theatre; details and ticket info are available at theparktheatre.org/shamrockfest.
Jackson said he expects the Shamrock Fest to become an annual event.
“Hopefully we will be doing this every year, and we can find different things to celebrate Irish culture and other things that just make it a fun week for everybody,” he said.
Jaffrey had the second-largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the state, after Manchester, in 2019, according to Jackson.
Jackson said he doesn’t think Jaffrey has any deeper ties to Ireland than anywhere else in the region, though it has its share of residents with Irish ancestry “like any other New England town.” Jimmy Quinn, the parade’s grand marshal and a native of Ireland, was the driving force behind organizing it four years ago, according to a 2018 Monadnock Ledger-Transcript profile. It starts at the aptly named St. Patrick Church.
But regardless of one’s heritage, St. Patrick’s Day is a chance to celebrate, Jackson said.
“In any town in America, St. Patrick’s Day is a reason for camaraderie and enjoyment, usually always music, and a celebration of that Irish feeling of friendship and open arms,” he said, adding that Irish immigrants brought the welcoming spirit of their homeland to America.
“And it’s the best excuse to have a great time, and I think everybody knows that,” he said.