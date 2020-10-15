Located right here in Keene, Brick House Tile opened up almost four decades ago by mother and son duo Alice and John Toepfer. Since then, the company has gone from simply selling tiles to creating and manufacturing them.
The store is housed in an old farmhouse constructed in 1860; it features all of the brick from the original building, giving the business a historic and homey feel. Brick House Tile is made up of seven showrooms, with each room serving its own quaint and unique experience in the store.
“When the customer walks in, they get a sense of a home as opposed to a commercial industry,” John Toepfer said. “We’re not salespeople, we don’t hard sell. It’s just a matter of saying, ‘This is what we have, isn’t it wonderful? Wouldn’t you like to have some of it in your home?’ That’s our philosophy.”
Lisa Jacob has been with the company since 2005 and takes great pride in managing Brick House’s showroom. She has an extensive background in tile, having worked in the industry in Massachusetts. When she moved to the New Hampshire area looking for a job, joining the team was a no-brainer.
“I’ve been able to grow with the company while also watching the company grow,” she said.
Brick House Tile carries a variety of tile from all over the world. They buy eclectic pieces from distributors everywhere, including Italy and Spain. The store manages to stay up to date with the latest trends while also sticking to the traditional New England style that a majority of homeowners in the area tend to stay true to when remodeling their homes.
“Brick House Tile is a compilation of everything that the tile industry has to offer,” Jacob explained.
Within the last decade, the company managed to expand their business from simply selling tiles to actually crafting the tiles themselves. They acquired Cider Press Tile in 2009, an already-established handmade tile company in the area. Soon enough, Toepfer and his team went from dabbling in tile-making to carefully crafting and manufacturing unique and custom-made tiles for their customers.
“John jumped on the opportunity,” Jacob said. “We now have a manufacturing studio set up right here in Brick House!”
The small but sweet studio located in the Brick House building gives the customer a chance to see just how their tiles will be made, and they get to be a part of the process from start to finish. The Cider Press tile-making team uses all raw materials, with a collection of 42 different glaze colors and over 100 decorative tile options to choose from, ultimately providing a rather hands-on experience along the way.
In addition to the exquisitely crafted tiles, customers will also be thrilled with the customer service and care that goes into each individual process. With Brick House Tile being a small and local business, customers get the chance to have a personal experience they wouldn’t otherwise get at an industrial tile store.
According to Jacob, their “customer service is simply above and beyond.”
Each member of the Brick House crew brings their own personal background and skills to the team, giving a rather eclectic array of styles and expertise to the process. With a variety of life experience and taste, it is all too easy to find the right person who can assist in helping the customer to the absolute best of their abilities. Not only are the customers thoroughly educated on the product and the overall process at hand, Brick House’s employees also serve as designers and work very closely with the local installers in town. Additionally, homeowners are offered a unique array of extra opportunities for their walls and floors, including the extremely popular electric floor heat installation.
For the homeowners who want to install the tile themselves, Brick House can provide the right tools and resources to make the process as easy as possible. Sometimes projects can get overwhelming, but Brick House makes available sale representatives to help tackle the project and make it more manageable. Everyone is there to help, and customers receive top-of-the-line customer service from beginning to end.
Jacob noted that there’s certainly been an increase in business during the pandemic; with folks spending less time traveling and more time at home these days, they finally have time to make a home their little paradise they’ve always wanted. Brick House Tile — located at 411 Winchester St., Keene — is open by appointment for the time being, ensuring the safety and comfort level of everyone involved. For more information and to make an appointment, visit brickhousetiles.com, or call (603) 357-2884.
“One of the reasons why we only sell tile is because it’s permanent,” Toepfer said. “We can sell something that we know that a long time down the road is going to be just as beautiful as it was the day [the customer] put it in.”