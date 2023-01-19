I present to you a pocket watch that was handed down to me. It has been in the family since purchased, I was told. The watch is running and is about 1.5” in diameter. I am curious what the value might be and why it has such a long chain?
Thank you,
S.F, Salem, NH
Salutations S.F,
What a lovely little pocket watch you have presented. It dates to the late 1800’s and was manufactured in Switzerland. The watch movement is housed in a stunning sterling silver case attached to a silver watch chain. Its size would be categorized as a size 6 and deemed as a ladies pocket watch.
The long chain would hang from a pin, drape across one’s body into a pocket and would prevent the watch from accidentally dropping to the floor. The watch could be polished with a fine silver cloth to brighten its appearance. To maintain its working order, it would be best to store it in a warm environment and when you wind the watch, wind it in both directions in order to put equal tension on the spring.
You could carry the watch, carefully, in your pocket for a day or so. The kinetic movement and heat from your body could be quite beneficial to your watch. In a retail environment it could bring $125-175 to the right collector. Thank you for sharing with us your find.
